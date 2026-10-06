INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Novartis AG - NVS

The investigation concerns whether Novartis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2026, Novartis issued a press release“announc[ing] that the global Phase III HARBOR study evaluating del-desiran in people living with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) did not demonstrate statistically significant improvement versus placebo on the primary endpoint of video hand opening time (vHOT), a novel measure of hand myotonia.”

On this news, Novartis's American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $22.29 per ADS, or 13.93%, to close at $137.70 per ADS on September 8, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980