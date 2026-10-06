INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. - TYRA

The investigation concerns whether Tyra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 9, 2026, Tyra issued a press release“announc[ing] initial results from SURF302, its Phase 2 study evaluating oral dabogratinib in patients with FGFR3-altered low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG IR NMIBC).” While the Company said that the data indicated a favorable safety profile, 14% and 9% of participants in the 60 mg once-daily (“QD”) and 50 mg QD dose cohorts experienced Grade 3 treatment-emergent adverse events.

On this news, Tyra's stock price fell $4.72 per share, or 17.66%, to close at $22.01 per share on September 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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