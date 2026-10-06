Robots On The Roof: Dura-Foam Launches Roofcare, An AI-Assisted Commercial Roof Maintenance Program For Property Owners In San Francisco, Oakland, And San Jose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bay Area roofing and solar contractor, in business since 1981, pairs robotic, AI-assisted roof assessments and nondestructive moisture scanning with PE-stamped inspections, giving every commercial roof a condition score, a remaining-life estimate, and a maintenance plan.

Menlo Park, CA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robots are now on Bay Area rooftops, scanning for hidden moisture and damage before it turns into a leak. Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center, a Bay Area roofing and solar contractor that has completed more than 20,000 projects since 1981, has launched RoofCare, a commercial roofing maintenance program built on robotic and AI-assisted roof assessments. The program is live now for commercial buildings in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and across the Greater Bay Area.







Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center provides spray foam roofing and RoofCare maintenance programs for commercial buildings across the Bay Area.

Each RoofCare assessment combines a PE-stamped roof inspection with robotic, AI-assisted analysis and nondestructive moisture scanning, which detects trapped moisture without cutting into the roof. Owners receive geo-tagged moisture and deficiency maps, a Roof Condition Score, an estimate of the roof's remaining service life, and one- to three-year recommendations covering immediate repairs, preventive work, and capital planning. For owners managing several buildings, every roof gets its own report and score.

"RoofCare was created to shift roofing from reactive repairs to proactive asset management, helping property owners and managers extend roof life, prevent costly surprises, and plan capital expenses with confidence," said Trevor Hill, CEO of Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center.

RoofCare is offered in three tiers:



Monitor: an annual PE-stamped inspection, Roof Condition Score, remaining service life estimate, geo-tagged moisture and deficiency maps, and robotic, AI-assisted assessment.

Protect: everything in Monitor, plus two inspections a year, post-storm checks, preventive repairs, and one- to three-year capital planning. Manage: everything in Protect, plus annual low-pressure roof cleaning, a guaranteed 24-hour leak response, and a warranty and insurance documentation package.

For commercial owners, the roof is a major line item on a building's long-term capital plan, and deferred maintenance can turn small defects into major repairs or premature replacement. Dura-Foam built RoofCare around the maintenance approach it has refined over four decades. According to the company, a Dura-Foam spray foam roof can last 20 to 30 years without maintenance, while scheduled recoating can extend the service life of the original roof to 45 years or more. The program also documents maintenance on TPO, PVC, EPDM, spray foam, and other roof systems, helping owners keep the records that manufacturer warranties require.

Dura-Foam holds California Contractors State License Board licenses for roofing (#435836) and solar (#488066) and carries an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Because the company installs and services both roofs and solar systems, commercial clients with rooftop solar work with one contractor accountable for both.

Commercial property owners and facility managers in the Bay Area can learn more and contact the Dura-Foam team through the RoofCare program page, or see the full plan details in the RoofCare program brochure.

About Dura Foam Roofing and Solar Center

Founded in 1981, Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center has installed quality foam roofing systems for over 20,000 satisfied customers throughout the Bay Area. The company specializes in foam roofing, solar power systems, and comprehensive rooftop solutions, with particular expertise serving the Eichler home community. For more information, visit.

Press Inquiries

Tyler Hoff

Marketing Director

marketing [at] dura-foam.com

805-410-4367

