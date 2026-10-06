NCLA Update: Judge Pauline Newman's Matter Transferred To Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complaint Against United States Circuit Judge Pauline Newman

Washington, DC, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In welcome news, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts transferred the complaint against Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman under the 1980 Judicial Conduct and Disability Act from the Federal Circuit Judicial Council to the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council on August 19. NCLA had been pursuing such a transfer on Judge Newman's behalf for over three years. In addition, Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor just granted Judge Newman's request to issue an order unsealing the transfer for public knowledge. The matter is currently pending before the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council.

For more information visit the case page here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l