Three Days Away: 'Scars Unseen' Screening Spotlights Domestic Violence Survivors During Awareness Month

The award-winning documentary“Scars Unseen,” directed and produced by Meredith Yinger, screens Oct. 9 at CinemaWest Beach Cities in El Segundo during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, followed by a filmmaker and film participant Q&A.

Trish Steele, founder and CEO of Safe Passage Heals and a featured advocate in“Scars Unseen,” will appear at the documentary's Oct. 9 screening.

Meredith Yinger, founder of She TV Media, is the Telly and Davey Award-winning director and producer behind“Scars Unseen.”

Oct. 9 screening during Domestic Violence Awareness Month features Trish Steele as Safe Passage Heals marks its 26th anniversary.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With three days until the Oct. 9 screening of the award-winning documentary “Scars Unseen,” the film is bringing renewed attention to the stories of domestic violence survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.The documentary will screen at 7 p.m. Friday at CinemaWest Beach Cities 4DX, ScreenX & Giant Screen, 831 S. Nash St. in El Segundo. Featured advocate Trish Steele will make a special appearance at the event, which also coincides with the 26th anniversary of Safe Passage Heals, the organization she founded to support women and children affected by domestic violence.STORIES BEYOND SURVIVALDirected and produced by Meredith Yinger,“Scars Unseen” explores the lives of women who survived domestic violence and transformed their experiences into a message of resilience, healing and hope.Steele is one of the women featured in the documentary and has also served as a mentor to Yinger as the film has developed and reached audiences.Yinger is a Telly and Davey Award-winning director, producer and documentarian, as well as a bestselling author, host and voiceover artist. She is the founder of She TV Media, a female-led Los Angeles production company. Her mission centers on“telling the untold” through bold, cinematic storytelling that brings overlooked voices to the forefront.“Scars Unseen” premiered at the Hollywood Chinese Theatre and has received recognition including a Telly Award and Davey Award, with additional festival nominations. The film continues to reach audiences through educational and community screenings and streaming opportunities.26 YEARS OF SUPPORTING SURVIVORSThe Oct. 9 screening carries additional significance for Steele, as the date also marks the 26th anniversary of Safe Passage Heals.For more than 36 years, Steele has dedicated herself to helping women and children affected by domestic violence. Through Safe Passage Heals / Women Crowned In Glory, Inc., she has worked to create pathways toward safety, healing, empowerment and brighter futures.Steele is also the author of three books. At the Oct. 9 event, she will sign copies of her latest book,“Discover the Mind of Steele,” a reflection of her journey of resilience, faith, identity and transformation.Guests will also have an opportunity to make a donation to Safe Passage Heals, a nonprofit supporting women and children impacted by domestic violence. Donors will receive a complimentary handcrafted gift as a thank-you for supporting the mission.A SHARED VISIONFor Steele and Yinger,“Scars Unseen” represents an opportunity to change the conversation surrounding domestic violence from silence and survival to healing, empowerment and hope.“We want this film to reach around the world and remind people that healing is possible,” Steele said.The Oct. 9 screening is especially meaningful during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, when organizations and communities come together to raise awareness, support survivors and work toward safer futures.With the screening three days away, audiences have an opportunity to see“Scars Unseen,” meet Trish Steele and support the work of Safe Passage Heals.EVENT INFORMATION“Scars Unseen” Documentary ScreeningDate: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026Time: 7 p.m. PDTLocation: CinemaWest Beach Cities 4DX, ScreenX & Giant ScreenAddress: 831 S. Nash St., El Segundo, CA 90245Tickets: $20 per personPurchase tickets here.MEDIA CONTACTSTrish Steele / Safe Passage Heals...818-232-7476SafePassageHealsMeredith Yinger / She TV MediaFounder, Director & Producer | Los Angeles, California...shetvDocumentary:“Scars Unseen”Director/Producer: Meredith YingerFeatured Advocate: Trish Steele

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Three Days Away: 'Scars Unseen' Screening Spotlights Domestic Violence Survivors During Awareness Month News Provided By Rachel Dares PR October 06, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry



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