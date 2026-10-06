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Washington brand Green Revolution, with 3M+ products sold at home, now offers Doozies gummies, Wildside Max shots, and Water Tinctures in New York.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Green Revolution, one of Washington state's top-selling cannabis brands, is now available in New York. The company has sold more than 3 million products in Washington. In 2025 it brought three of its product lines to New York dispensaries: Doozies gummies, Wildside Max shots, and Water Tinctures.Green Revolution makes its products in accordance with kosher food standards. It also uses its UNET nanoemulsion process to formulate its gummies, shots, and tinctures for a faster onset, though onset and individual experiences can vary. Customers who require a specific kosher certification can check the packaging of each product.Doozies are fruit-flavored gummies made with vegan and kosher ingredients. Wildside Max offers a concentrated cannabis shot, and Water Tinctures are designed to mix into a beverage. Available varieties depend on each retailer's inventory.The products are sold through licensed New York cannabis retailers. Adults can use the company's store finder to locate a nearby dispensary and should confirm current stock with the retailer before visiting.About Green RevolutionGreen Revolution develops cannabis gummies, beverages, tinctures, and other products with a focus on formulation, quality control, and kosher food standards. The Washington-based brand sells THC products through licensed retailers in select states, including New York. Learn more at greenrevolution.

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Green Revolution Expands to New York Dispensaries With Doozies, Wildside Max News Provided By Digital Development October 06, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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