Aldridge Construction Explains How California's 2025 Building Code Affects Bathroom Remodeling In Salinas

Aldridge Construction

Bathroom remodel permits filed since January 1, 2026 fall under updated state standards for ventilation, electrical protection, lighting, and fixture water use

- Aurelia TorrenteSALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aldridge Construction, a residential general contractor based in Salinas, California, is explaining to Central Coast homeowners how the 2025 California Building Standards Code changes the planning and permitting of bathroom remodeling in Salinas and the surrounding Monterey County communities. The updated code took effect on January 1, 2026, and applies to permit applications submitted on or after that date. Homeowners who started planning a bathroom project under the previous code cycle, or who are now turning to indoor projects as the weather cools, are finding that the requirements tied to a permit have changed.Bathrooms are among the most heavily regulated rooms in a house. A single remodel can involve plumbing, electrical, ventilation, waterproofing, and framing, and each system is governed by its own section of the state code. When the code cycle changes, the scope, sequencing, and paperwork for even a modest bathroom project can change too.Background on the CompanyAldridge Construction is a licensed California general contractor (License #1081584) led by Brian Aldridge, a third-generation contractor based in Salinas. The company handles bathroom projects from initial consultation through design, permitting, construction, and final walkthrough, and its projects range from small powder rooms to full primary bathrooms. The company's bathroom work includes demolition, plumbing, electrical, tile installation, vanities, lighting, and fixtures, along with accessibility modifications for homeowners planning to stay in their homes as they age.What the New Code Cycle Means for Bathroom ProjectsCalifornia updates its building standards every three years. The 2025 edition replaced the 2022 edition and brings together updated versions of the state's residential, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, energy, and green building codes. For homeowners planning bathroom work, these areas come up most often:. Ventilation. A bathroom with a tub or shower needs mechanical exhaust that vents to the outdoors. An operable window does not satisfy the requirement, so older bathrooms that relied on a window often need a new fan and a new duct route.. Electrical protection. Ground-fault protection requirements now cover more bathroom receptacles and nearby areas, and bathroom outlets are generally served by a dedicated 20-amp circuit. Many older homes have bathroom wiring that predates these standards.. Lighting and energy. Bathroom lighting must be high-efficacy, and at least one fixture is generally required to have occupancy or vacancy control.. Fixture water use. Showerheads, faucets, and toilets installed during a permitted remodel must meet the state's maximum flow rates.. Life-safety items. Permitted alterations commonly require smoke and carbon monoxide alarms elsewhere in the home if they are not already in place.Local agencies may adopt amendments to the state code, and requirements vary by jurisdiction. Homeowners should confirm current requirements with their city or county building department before work begins.When a Bathroom Remodel Requires a PermitNot every bathroom update needs a permit. Replacing a mirror, repainting, or swapping a light fixture in the same location generally does not. Moving a toilet, relocating a shower, rerouting drain lines, adding outlets, or opening walls generally does.Many projects start as a cosmetic refresh and become permitted work once a wall is opened and the existing conditions are visible. A request to enlarge a small shower or add cabinetry to an adjacent area, for example, can involve relocated plumbing and new electrical work, which puts the project under the current code."Most of the bathroom questions we hear now start with whether the project needs a permit and what the new code changes," said Brian Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Construction. "In a lot of Salinas homes, the plumbing and wiring behind the bathroom walls went in decades ago. A remodel today usually means bringing those systems up to current standards as part of the job, and homeowners do better when they know that before the work starts."Conditions Commonly Found in Older HomesMuch of the housing across Salinas and the wider Monterey County area was built long before current standards. When bathroom walls and floors are opened in these homes, contractors commonly find:. Exhaust fans that vent into the attic rather than outdoors, or no exhaust fan at all. Wiring without ground-fault protection or grounding. Moisture damage to subfloors and framing around tubs and showers. Older supply and drain lines that need replacement before new fixtures are installed. Tile installations without a waterproofing membrane behind themMoisture is a recurring concern near the coast, where fog and humidity add to the conditions a bathroom must handle. Proper ventilation and waterproofing affect how long tile, grout, and framing last, so many homeowners address these items even where the code does not strictly require them.Planning Considerations for HomeownersSeveral practical factors shape a bathroom remodel in the Salinas area:. Timeline. Aldridge Construction's bathroom remodels typically take two to five weeks of construction, depending on scope. Permit review time is added and varies by agency.. Budget. The company's bathroom projects typically range from $15,000 to $40,000, depending on size, layout changes, and finish selections. Hidden conditions found after demolition can affect both cost and schedule.. Living in the home. Most homeowners stay in the house during a bathroom remodel. Homes with a single bathroom need a plan for the weeks the room is out of service.. Layout limits. Code-required clearances around toilets and sinks can limit how much storage or cabinetry fits in a small bathroom, which affects what is possible without moving walls.. Accessibility. Barrier-free showers, wall blocking for future grab bars, and wider doorways are easier and less costly to include while walls are already open than to add later.Getting the permit scope right at the start helps avoid mid-project changes. Plans that account for ventilation routes, circuit capacity, and fixture locations before demolition reduce the chance of redesign once inspections begin.Broader Industry ContextAcross California, a growing share of residential construction involves updating existing homes rather than building new ones, particularly in higher-cost housing markets where many owners choose to stay and improve the house they have. Bathrooms and kitchens remain the most frequently remodeled rooms because they combine daily use with aging plumbing and electrical systems.Each code cycle brings a period of adjustment for homeowners and contractors. Requirements that once applied mainly to new construction increasingly reach remodels, and homeowners are asking more questions earlier in the process about permits, inspections, and what the work behind the walls will involve. Clear scoping and documentation at the start of a project have become a standard expectation for bathroom work in the region.For more information, visit or contact....Contact InformationAldridge ConstructionPhone: 831-682-9788Email:...Website:Address: 1109 Aspen Pl., Salinas, CA 93901About Aldridge ConstructionAldridge Construction is a licensed residential general contractor based in Salinas, California, led by third-generation contractor Brian Aldridge. The company works with homeowners and property owners across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties.

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Aldridge Construction Explains How California's 2025 Building Code Affects Bathroom Remodeling in Salinas News Provided By Core6 Marketing October 06, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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