CLPC BRINGS FIRST-EVER LEGAL EDUCATION PILOT TO PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE: NAPA CO. DEPUTY DA TO SERVE AS LEAD PROFESSOR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) "Introduction to Law" brings mentorship, curriculum, internship, and scholarship resources, offering dual credit course to high school and college students.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAPA, CA (October 6, 2026) – The California Legal Pathways Collaborative (CLPC ) announced today that it has partnered with Pacific Union College, the Napa County Superior Court, Pacific Union College Preparatory School, and St. Helena High School to bring a 10-week“Introduction to Law” dual credit course to high school and college students in the region. Deputy District Attorney, Shashawnya Worley, Napa County District Attorney's Office, will lead the course on the college campus, alongside attorneys, judges, and others practicing in the legal profession.CLPC has a nationally recognized and successful history of establishing Law Academy programs in high schools and community colleges across the state to provide a pathway for students, particularly those considered“at-promise,” through an undergraduate and law school education, to become attorneys and legal professionals. What began as six high school Law Academies in 2010 are now 28 programs, founded by attorney, Ruthe Ashley. She is recognized as the first Filipina, and only the second Asian Pacific American woman elected to serve on the State Bar of California Board of Governors.The Introduction to Law course is a pilot project and the first-time ever that CLPC will bring its mentorship, curriculum, internship, and scholarship resources to a four-year college, while also giving high school juniors and seniors the chance to participate in the program. The high school students will receive course units, entering their undergraduate education with college credits. While Pacific Union College has a well-established pre-law program, and offers a political studies degree, until now a missing element has been an Introduction to Law course.“This program will offer a gateway to students to help them understand and explore different options and careers focused on the law,” explains Milbert Mariano, Dean, School of Arts, Humanities, and Professions, Pacific Union College.“We are known for our excellent pre-med, nursing, and dentistry programs, but we've never offered an Introduction to Law. It has been great to connect with CLPC, the Napa Superior Court, and the Deputy District Attorney. Our pre-law program needed an extra boost and this is the perfect time. CLPC is helping Pacific Union College provide an advantage to students to integrate into college life.”Napa County Deputy District Attorney, Shashawnya Worley, is the lead professor for the course, saying she believes mentorship is crucial when thinking about a career. In addition to her demanding work, she currently serves as the High School Mock Trial Program Coordinator for both Napa and Sonoma counties. When asked to participate in the Pacific Union College pilot program, she quickly agreed.“I think it is important, specifically for younger people, to understand how the law affects every day decisions, how our society operates, and how the legislature and the courts make changes impacting our lives,” explains Worley.“Those changes make the law exciting, and it's why I love my job so much.” She continues,“I've been an attorney for close to nine years, so I have a lot of types of experience. I think mentorship is extremely important. I am where I am in my career, because I had a lot of seasoned attorneys mentor me. It's fun to see students be as passionate about something that I am passionate about, and I think the more education and tools we give them, the more prepared they are for their careers.”Napa County Superior Court Executive Officer Bob Fleshman has a long and distinguished career in public service and within California's court system, having worked with appellate and trial courts across the state. He believes while small in comparison, the Napa Court is special.“We are heavily involved from a civics education perspective in the Napa community. It is exciting to have a small hand in this new pilot program giving students the opportunity to visit the courthouse and to see what happens in real life. The justice system and the courts are much more than what you see on TV. Courts are here to help in so many ways, and our doors are open for collaboration. I don't think students, or most people, have a true understanding of how the courts function and the services they provide.”The key leaders in the new pilot program agree that experiential learning is hugely important. They point out that not everyone with a law degree practices law. The 10-week curriculum provides a broad spectrum across legal and civics engagement careers.CLPC is a crucial education partner with the California Lawyers Foundation (CLF), the charitable arm of California Lawyers Association (CLA), the largest volunteer bar association in the state with 50,000 members. Ashley played an important part in establishing the pilot program at Pacific Union College.CLPC founder and pathway expert, Ruthe Ashley, states that this“new dual credit course that invites both high school and college students to participate opens new opportunities to expand the goal of opening the legal profession and law-related careers to others.”To learn more about CLPC and the California Lawyers Foundation, please visit:

Janett Cabanero

California Lawyers Foundation

+1 415-760-3782

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CLPC BRINGS FIRST-EVER LEGAL EDUCATION PILOT TO PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE: NAPA CO. DEPUTY DA TO SERVE AS LEAD PROFESSOR News Provided By Bonilla Communications October 06, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Politics



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