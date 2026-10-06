INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of D-Wave Quantum Inc. - QBTS

The investigation concerns whether D-Wave and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, D-Wave issues revenue of only $3.08 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year, and missing analyst expectations in the range of $4.03 million to $4.08 million.

On this news, D-Wave's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 9.28%, to close at $19.41 per share on August 6, 2026.

Then, on August 25, 2026, D-Wave issued a press release“announc[ing] that John Markovich is retiring and thus resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective September 2, 2026.”

On this news, D-Wave's stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 9.51%, to close at $17.51 per share on August 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980