Boston, MA Commercial Air Filter Manufacturer Brookaire Now Delivers HVAC Filters To Contractors And Facility Managers Across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, And Connecticut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The third-generation New Jersey air filter manufacturer now operates from Avon, Massachusetts, 20 miles south of downtown Boston.

AVON, MASSACHUSETTS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Brookaire Now Delivers HVAC Filters to Contractors and Facility Managers Across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut

Massachusetts is not an ordinary commercial HVAC filtration market. The Longwood Medical Area contains 50-plus institutions across 21 million square feet, making it the most concentrated medical research district in the country. The Cambridge and Route 128 biotech corridor houses the U.S. headquarters or major operations of Moderna, Biogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and Pfizer. Greater Boston's 35-plus colleges and universities operate hundreds of buildings with aging HVAC equipment that regularly requires non-standard filter dimensions.

Brookaire, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey commercial air filter manufacturer and distributor founded in 1974, now serves this market from a dedicated Massachusetts location.

Brookaire's Boston-area distribution center at 254 Bodwell St, Unit A, Avon, MA 02322 is 20 miles south of downtown Boston via Route 24. From Avon, Brookaire delivers commercial HVAC air filters across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut with scheduled job-site delivery, same-day options, job tagging by building or unit, and real-time tracking from pickup to proof of delivery.

Full details on the Massachusetts location, delivery zones, and city coverage are at airfilters.brookaire.com/massachusetts.

WHY MASSACHUSETTS DEMANDS HIGH-SPECIFICATION FILTRATION

The Boston-Worcester-Providence metro area ranked 61st worst in the nation for ozone pollution in the American Lung Association's 2025 State of the Air report, with Washington County, Rhode Island recording 4.5 unhealthy ozone days per year, an F grade that worsened from 3 days and a D grade in the prior year.

Bristol County, Massachusetts received a C grade for ozone with 6 orange air quality days. Essex County received a C grade with 4 orange days.

Wildfire smoke from Canadian sources has worsened the picture further. In 2023, Worcester County's particle pollution grade dropped from B to C as a direct result of wildfire-influenced days. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's 2025 Annual Air Quality Report confirms PM2.5 exceedances linked to smoke events in the South of Boston area and along the Cape and Islands corridor.

Commercial buildings relying on MERV 8 or lower filtration have no meaningful protection when wildfire smoke pushes PM2.5 concentrations to elevated levels. MERV 13 is the minimum standard for commercial buildings in the Greater Boston market. Healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotech facilities in the Cambridge and Route 128 corridor require HEPA regardless of outdoor air conditions.

WHAT BROOKAIRE'S BOSTON-AREA LOCATION DELIVERS

Brookaire delivers directly to job sites across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, not supply houses. Scheduled delivery runs Monday through Friday. Same-day delivery is available for qualifying Massachusetts addresses. Filters arrive at the job site with job tagging by building, floor, or room pre-applied before leaving the Avon warehouse.

Job tagging is included at no charge on every order. Every Massachusetts shipment leaves Avon pre-labeled by job name, building, floor, or room. Hospital networks in the Longwood Medical Area, university facilities departments managing multiple campus buildings, and school districts across MetroWest and the South Shore use job tagging to distribute without sorting on arrival.

From the moment an order leaves Avon to proof of delivery at the Massachusetts job site, contractors and facility managers receive real-time tracking alerts by SMS or email, a live map showing the driver's location and estimated arrival time, and automatic proof of delivery capture.

Massachusetts's older institutional and academic building stock, combined with the specialized precision cooling equipment in Cambridge biotech facilities, regularly requires non-standard filter dimensions. Brookaire manufactures custom pleated filters in any size within 48 hours with no minimum order. Call (617) 268-1010 to place a custom order.

Healthcare systems managing multiple Massachusetts hospital buildings, university facilities departments, and HVAC contractors working across Greater Boston, Worcester, and the Providence corridor use Brookaire's customer portal to save filter lists by job site and reorder across all locations from one login. A tour is available at brookaire.com/website-demos.

"Massachusetts is one of the most demanding commercial filtration markets in the country, and it has been underserved by suppliers without a local presence," said Lynne Laake, Marketing Director at Brookaire. "The Avon location puts Brookaire's full service infrastructure within 20 miles of downtown Boston."

CITIES AND AREAS SERVED

Massachusetts: Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Cambridge, Lowell, Brockton, Quincy, Lynn, New Bedford, Fall River, Lawrence, Somerville, Framingham, Haverhill, Waltham, Medford, Plymouth, Taunton, Peabody, and Chicopee.

Rhode Island: Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Woonsocket, Newport, North Providence, and Johnston.

Connecticut: Bridgeport, Stamford, Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, Greenwich, and New Britain.

ABOUT BROOKAIRE

Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC air filters headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Founded in 1974, the company operates distribution centers at 17-02 Nevins Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410; 581 Manchester Ct, York, PA 17408; 8095 215th St W, Lakeville, MN 55044; and 254 Bodwell St Unit A, Avon, MA 02322. Brookaire manufactures standard and custom pleated filters, HEPA filters, carbon pleated filters, bag and pocket filters, and the DeltaPleat premium filter line, all from 100 percent US-sourced materials. Services include scheduled job-site delivery, job tagging, real-time tracking, a customer portal for multi-site account management, 48-hour custom filter production, and filter disposal pickup.

Brookaire serves HVAC contractors and facility managers across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Massachusetts location: airfilters.brookaire.com/massachusetts

Resource library: airfilters.brookaire.com

All locations: brookaire.com/locations

Follow Brookaire:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/brookaire-company

Instagram: instagram.com/brookaire

Facebook: facebook.com/brookaire

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UChSapJieifNddxqEyqj1ESQ

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Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Marketing Director, Brookaire Corporation

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(617) 268-1010

brookaire.com