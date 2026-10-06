Solix Technologies Announces Agenda And Speaker Lineup For Solixempower 2026 At UC San Diego

Empower 2026

Join SolixEmpower 2026, an enterprise AI conference at UC San Diego (Oct 28–30), exploring agentic AI, enterprise data governance, and cloud data management.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading Data + AI company, today announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for SOLIXEmpower 2026, taking place October 28–30 at the Qualcomm Institute at the University of California San Diego. Held in collaboration with UC San Diego's Halıcıoğlu School of Data Science and Computing and the SPARK AI Consortium at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC), this year's conference is built around the theme“The Agentic Enterprise: Reimagining Enterprise Applications with Enterprise AI.” Across three days of keynotes, industry panels, a hands-on product workshop, live demonstrations and a student AI hackathon, attendees will see how organizations are moving from AI-ready data to AI-activated results.Three Days, Three Distinct ProgramsDay 1 - Solix Product Day (Wednesday, October 28): Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix, opens the conference with the Welcome Ceremony, and Solix Chief Product Officer Mark Lee follows with the keynote“Put AI in the Hands of Your Business.” Morning sessions include“What's New in Enterprise Archiving and Application Retirement” and“Data Governance for the AI Era: Classification, Retention, Data Minimization and Governing Data In Place,”. A customer panel follows:“Lessons from Enterprise Data and AI Programs in Production.” After lunch, attendees take part in the hands-on workshop“Build It: A Semantic Layer for Enterprise Data (using Solix Data Sense) - Let Business Users Ask Questions in Plain Language and Get Accurate, Cited Answers,” using Solix's Data Ask. Participants leave with a working blueprint and a Solix Academy certificate.The afternoon continues with“Did You Know? Twelve Capabilities Hiding in Your Enterprise Data Platform”;“Automating Enterprise Data Workflows with AI Agents: Low-Code Agent Building, MCP Integration and Agent Governance”; and“AI-Ready Data for Life Sciences: Automating Lab and Manufacturing Data Workflows End to End.” The day wraps with the“Ask the Product Team” forum,“Training and Certification for Enterprise Data and AI Teams,” the Day 1 close and the Solix User Group cocktails and dinner.Day 2 - Solix Customer Day (Thursday, October 29): Prof. Rajesh Gupta, Dean of the Halıcıoğlu School of Data Science and Computing, and Sai Gundavelli open the day with the Welcome & Hackathon Kickoff, followed by a keynote from Alastair Thomson, Founder of AI Strategy LLC and former Chief Information Officer of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at NIH. Six executive panels follow:“Designing the Foundations for Trustworthy, Scalable, and Adaptive AI Agents”;“Designing Secure, Governed, and Context-Aware Foundations for AI”;“Engineering the Next Generation of Enterprise Intelligence”;“Designing Governance for Intelligent, Agentic Enterprises”;“AI is Here: What Happens When Governance Isn't?”; and“Building Secure, Accountable, and Human-Centered AI for the Public Sector.” The day closes with a networking dinner.Day 3 - Solix Customer Day (Friday, October 30): A morning of healthcare and life sciences panels:“Building Trusted, Human-Centered Intelligence Across the Healthcare Ecosystem”;“Beyond Efficiency: How Agentic AI Creates Enterprise Value Across Pharma Workflows”; and“From Pilot to Production: Scaling Agentic AI Across the Drug Discovery Pipeline.” The program concludes with the Hackathon Winner Announcements and a networking lunch.Featured SpeakersConfirmed speakers and panelists include:Prof. Rajesh Gupta, Dean, Halıcıoğlu School of Data Science and Computing, UC San DiegoJames Short, Ph.D., Lead Scientist and Director, SPARK AI Industry Consortium, San Diego Supercomputer CenterJonathan Behnke, Chief Information Officer, City of San DiegoXinmeng Jasmine Mu, Ph.D., Director of Computational Biology, Oncology Research, PfizerJoshua Baughman, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Bristol Myers SquibbBheema Paraselli, President and CEO, Chemveda Life SciencesMadhu Varadarajan, Senior Director, R&D Digital Business Partner, Jazz PharmaceuticalsRichard Haubrich, M.D., UC San Diego School of MedicineHarakh Shah, Vice President, Clinical Operations, REV ClinicalDharini Shah, Head of Drug Discovery, Alembic Life SciencesArvind Sathi, Ph.D., Distinguished Engineer, Data Science, CDO Data Catalyst, KPMG USAdditional speakers from industry, academia and government will be announced ahead of the event. The complete agenda is available at solix.Academic Collaboration With UC San DiegoSOLIXEmpower facilitates faculty and researchers to join enterprise practitioners on stage throughout the program, including sessions on agentic AI foundations, AI governance and regulation, public-sector AI and drug discovery.“The hardest part of enterprise AI isn't the model - it's the data underneath it,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies.“SOLIXEmpower is where our customers, partners and the research community work through how to govern data well enough that agents can act on it, and how to move from AI-ready to AI-activated in practice, not just in theory.”RegistrationSeating for SOLIXEmpower 2026 is limited, and registration is required. Enterprise technology and business leaders are encouraged to register early and finalize travel plans to secure their place for all three days. Register at .About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies, Inc. (Santa Clara, CA) is a leading Data + AI company helping Fortune 2000 enterprises transform enterprise data into trusted AI-powered business outcomes. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP), Enterprise Content Services (ECS), and Enterprise Data Governance (EDG) provide a trusted foundation to unify, govern, secure, and activate enterprise data for AI. Solix Enterprise AI (EAI), a fourth-generation AI-native data platform, combines enterprise data warehousing, semantic intelligence, natural language interaction, and autonomous AI agents. Supporting multi-cloud, hybrid, and sovereign AI deployments, Solix enables organizations to securely manage and activate data wherever it resides. Learn more at .About the Halıcıoğlu School of Data Science and ComputingThe Halıcıoğlu School of Data Science and Computing at UC San Diego unites the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute and the San Diego Supercomputer Center to advance research and education in data science, AI and computing. Learn more at ucsd.About SPARK AISPARK AI is an industry-focused research and education consortium based at the San Diego Supercomputer Center at UC San Diego, dedicated to advancing the responsible development and governance of artificial intelligence in business and civic society. Learn more at sparkai.Media Contact...Solix Technologies

Steve Tallant

Solix Technologies

+1 408-654-6400

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Solix Technologies Announces Agenda and Speaker Lineup for SOLIXEmpower 2026 at UC San Diego News Provided By Solix October 06, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing



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