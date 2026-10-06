A New Window Into The Nervous System: Healium Adds Real-Time Heart Rate Variability With Thought Technology Partnership

New integration expands biometric ecosystem, giving clinicians access to richer physiological data while allowing patients to see biometrics in VR

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healium, a biofeedback platform that transforms biometric data into immersive visual experiences, today announced the integration of Thought Technology 's eVu-TPS sensor into the Healium platform.The integration brings a new set of physiological signals into Healium, including heart rate variability (HRV), blood pulse volume, skin conductance, and skin temperature, expanding the biometric information available to clinicians, researchers, and patients.But Healium does more than display those signals as numbers on a screen.It makes them spatial.For decades, biometric data has largely lived on flat screens, dashboards, charts, and wearable displays. Healium is creating a different relationship between people and their physiological information by allowing biometric signals to influence immersive virtual and augmented reality environments in real time.A change in physiology can become a change in the virtual world around the user.Instead of simply seeing a number representing a biometric signal, a user may experience changes in an immersive environment that correspond with changes in their own physiological data. Healium calls this approach spatialized biometrics, turning data about the body into something that can be seen and experienced.“Wearables have given us extraordinary amounts of data about ourselves, but most of that information is still trapped inside charts, graphs, and numbers,” said Sarah Hill, CEO and Chief Storyteller of Healium.“Healium gives that data another dimension. With the eVu-TPS integration, physiological signals can become part of the immersive environment itself. You're not just looking at your data. You're stepping inside a visualization influenced by it.”A Richer Window Into PhysiologyManufactured by Thought Technology, the eVu-TPS is a multi-sensor physiological monitoring device designed to capture multiple biometric signals simultaneously.Its integration expands the types of physiological information that can flow into Healium and provides clinicians and researchers with additional data for observing physiological responses during immersive experiences.For patients and other users, the same signals can be translated into responsive visual experiences, helping make otherwise abstract biometric information more tangible and understandable.The result is a bridge between measurement and visualization, combining physiological sensing, immersive computing, and Healium's patented biometric visualization technology."Regardless of what type of clientele you treat in your practice, the goal is to provide the tools to better cope with the daily stresses in their lives, whether that means feeling less anxious prior to an exam or mentally preparing to compete in a sport," noted Dr. Hal Myers. "The eVu-TPS is simple to use, and if you have ten minutes to spare, you have enough time to practice self-regulation. Beneath its sleek elegance, the TPS is a medical-grade device tracking four core physiological stress modalities."The eVu-TPS compatible Healium VR package is available immediately for behavioral health and pain practices in the US looking to merge engaging experiences with biometric monitoring as a non-pharmacological approach to self-regulation.From Wearable Data to Spatial DataThe eVu-TPS joins a growing family of biometric devices integrated with Healium.Healium's platform is designed to be sensor-agnostic, allowing them to become inputs for immersive experiences and giving organizations flexibility in what they choose to measure and visualize.The addition of the eVu-TPS significantly broadens that ecosystem by bringing multiple physiological data streams into a single sensor integration.For clinicians, that means access to richer datasets alongside immersive sessions.For patients and users, it means their own physiological information can become part of what they see and experience.The wearable measures the signal. Healium gives it dimension.The eVu-TPS integration will initially be available through Healium in the US.Healium is a biometric visualization platform that uses virtual, mixed, and augmented reality to transform physiological signals into immersive visual experiences. Healium integrates with supported wearables, allowing changes in physiological data to influence virtual environments. The company's patented technology has been studied in peer-reviewed research and is used by healthcare, research, government, and wellness organizations. Healium is developed by StoryUp, Inc., headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.Thought Technology Ltd. is a global developer and manufacturer of physiological monitoring and biofeedback equipment eVu-TPS is developed and manufactured by Thought Technology Ltd., a global pioneer in biofeedback, neurofeedback, and psychophysiological instrumentation founded in 1974. Trusted by clinicians and researchers in over 100 countries, Thought Technology designs medical-grade hardware engineered for precision and therapeutic efficacy.

Lydia Melton

Healium

+1 573-214-0504

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A New Window Into the Nervous System: Healium Adds Real-Time Heart Rate Variability With Thought Technology Partnership News Provided By Healium October 06, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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