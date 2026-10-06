IND Vs NZ: 'Swing King' Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return To Team India For New Zealand T20is Sparks Buzz

Indian veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar received the national recall after four years for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, which will begin on October 22. On Tuesday, the Pragyan Ojha-led selection committee picked a 16-member India squad for the away five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Pragyan Ojha is currently serving as an interim chief selector following Ajit Agarkar's expiration of his tenure, which concluded on October 3, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications to fill a vacancy on a selection committee, paving the way for the former spinner to oversee the selection process.

India T20I side will continue to be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma serving as the vice-captain. Varun Chakravarthy was added to the squad, while young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his place in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the T20Is as part of his workload management.

Also Read:Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes stunning return to India squad for NZ T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-Year Wait Comes to an End

As the India squad was announced for the T20I series against New Zealand, the BCCI's mention of 'Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a comeback to the T20I side' on its official X handle (formerly Twitter) immediately caught the eyes of Indian cricket fans, who have been long waiting for the veteran pacer to make a return to the national setup.

The UP pacer's last appearance for the Men in Blue was in the T20I series against New Zealand in 2022. Since then, he has been overlooked by the selection committee in order to give opportunities to other seamers, allowing the younger generation to take center stage. He was also part of the Team India that lost the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal to England.

Despite India's snub, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to perform in domestic cricket, the UP T20 League, and the IPL. Across two IPL seasons for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 36-year-old picked up 45 wickets, yet he was not included for the T20I series against South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, England, New Zealand, and the West Indies.

Announcement

#TeamIndia's T20I squad and India A squads for New Zealand tour announced

Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a comeback to the T20I side

More Details ▶️ #NZvIND BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026

Given the way selectors were looking at the future, keeping in mind the 2028 T20 World Cup, it seemed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to international cricket was far from a guarantee. However, the selection committee, led by interim chief Pragyan Ojha, made a surprising decision to add a veteran pacer to the squad.

Interestingly, Ojha and a fellow selector and former Indian teammate, RP Singh, were the ones who suggested Ishan Kishan's return to international cricket, which eventually paid off magnificently, proving that backing seasoned acumen can revitalise a player's national career.

Bhuvneshwar's Return to National Side Sparks Excitement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall to Team India for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand has sparked excitement on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts welcoming the veteran pacer's return to the national setup after nearly four years.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed their excitement over Bhuvneshwar's comeback, with several recalling his ability to swing the new ball and make early breakthroughs. While some celebrated the return of the 'Swing King', others backed the veteran pacer to make a strong impact in the seam-friendly conditions of New Zealand.

However, a few fans also expressed nostalgia over the UP pacer's return, recalling his previous performances in New Zealand and his reputation as one of India's most effective swing bowlers.

@BCCI Really happy to see Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in India's T20I squad. His return to international cricket is great news! He definitely deserves this opportunity.

#BhuvneshwarKumar #TeamIndia #IndianCricket #CricketTwitter

- Aniket Srivastava (@the_aniket28) October 6, 2026

@BCCI Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still a potent force, particularly in swing and seamfriendly conditions. His experience, ability to move the ball both ways and knack for striking early make his recall for the New Zealand T20Is a very good decision.

- ANIL (@anilmishra70) October 6, 2026

@BCCI Finally swing king is back. Hard work really paid off. Keep working hard and the result will follow.

- Abhinav Raj (@Abhinavraj_1289) October 6, 2026

@BCCI That swing is still special! Bhuvi has earned another chance. Let's see him in the #CWC27 plans.

- Adarsh Singh (@Addy_03_singh) October 6, 2026

@BCCI Bhuvi is back! That's a big comeback for Team India. #NZvIND

- shizuka (@Shizuka_Hon_yar) October 6, 2026

@BCCI Excellent call to get Bhuvi back

- The Commentator (@commentator28) October 6, 2026

@BCCI The comeback is not a return it's a reminder of who he always was.

Bhuvi is BACK in Blue the swing king returns! ⚡

THE SWING KING IS BACK.

Bhuvi returns to Team India.

#BhuvneshwarKumar #TeamIndia #BhuviReturns #SwingKing #Comeback #IndianCricket sunny challa (@saneeth10261873) October 6, 2026

@BCCI It feels unreal man Bhuvi ❤❤❤❤ comeback

Now it's time for shami comeback in odi

- Avinesh (@BABULAL08975838) October 6, 2026

,

@BhuviOfficial (@AGoutham18x) October 6, 2026

Few things feel as satisfying as seeing life reward people who never let the world make them bitter.

Make it count Bhuvi ❤️ Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) October 6, 2026

Every Indian. Every cricket fan. We all waited for his comeback!

And it's finally here, My man @BhuviOfficial ❤️

SALAAReddy (@ChintuX__) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Its great news,happy for Bhuvi

Waiting for SKY to come back soon.

- Kalpana (@Kalps81380886) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra seeing him with the new ball again is gonna feel so nostalgic. fully deserved!

- Virat8Teen (@Virat8Teen_) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Bhuvi deserves every inch of it. A well deserved comeback!

- Manas Dutta (@manas__dutta) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Bhuvi at 36 with a new ball in New Zealand is about as good a fit as it gets. 4 years away and they still trust him in those conditions

- Claire (@ClaireGu1) October 6, 2026

You know what the best thing that happened in 2026 is? Seeing Bhuvi back in the Indian squad

- Priyanshu Tiwari (@d3monviking) October 6, 2026

@cricinfo Nostalgia hits different.

Seeing Bhuvi back in the Indian T20I jersey after two years feels like a chapter we thought had ended, finally being written again.

Only legends know what it takes to make a comeback after being written off.

Welcome back, Bhuvi. ❤️

- TrueCricketHQ (@TrueCricketHQ) October 6, 2026

Back in the iconic Indian blue!

At 36, after nearly 4 years away, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back to in Team India.

Class is permanent. Expecting pure swing, pinpoint yorkers, and vintage Bhuvi magic.

His last T20 was also against New Zealand in 2022

#BhuvneshwarKumar #TeamIndia #BhuviIsBack #CricketX

- Arun Dhanta,अरुण धांटा (CNN-News18) (@DhantaNews) October 6, 2026

Whattay comeback! Go well Bhuvi, a cricketer with no haters. ❤️

- Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) October 6, 2026

Special invitation for a swinging condition.

- SKP KARUNA (@skpkaruna) October 6, 2026

In his T20I career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 90 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96 in 87 matches.

In his international career, Bhuvneshwar has taken 294 wickets, including 10 four-wicket hauls and 7 fifers, at an average of 29.50 and an economy rate of 4.73 in 229 matches.

Also Read:Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead star-studded team