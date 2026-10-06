ASUS Named As One Of The Forbes World's Best Employers For The Tenth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights the company's commitment to empowering employees to grow, innovate, embrace AI, and make a meaningful impact with the right support and tools

Fremont, CA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced its inclusion on the Forbes World's Best Employers 2026 list, marking the 10th consecutive year[1] the company has been recognized among the world's leading employers. This milestone reflects the company's long-standing commitment to applying Design Thinking to create a workplace where employees are empowered to contribute, collaborate, and create meaningful impact.







Forbes World's Best Employers

"Being named one of Forbes World's Best Employers for the tenth year in a row is a credit to our team here in North America and around the world," said Shawn Chang, General Manager of ASUS North America. "As AI changes how we work, we've focused on giving our people the room, resources, and support to grow with it. When our employees feel empowered to experiment and contribute, that energy shows up in the products and experiences we deliver to our customers every day."

The annual ranking, developed by Forbes and Statista, is based on independent surveys of more than 300,000 participants across over 50 countries. Drawing more than 5 million employer evaluations collected over a three-year period, the ranking recognizes organizations that consistently earn high levels of employee trust and recommendation.

Key Points:

· ASUS earns recognition on the Forbes World's Best Employers 2026 list, marking the 10th consecutive year the company has received this recognition.

· ASUS supports employees with inclusive workplace culture and an environment that helps employees become future-ready.

· The ranking is based on anonymous employee and public evaluations collected from more than 300,000 participants in over 50 countries.

Creating an environment where employees can thrive

ASUS invests in tools and programs that help employees work effectively, strengthen their capabilities, and pursue long-term career growth. AI-enabled resources support efficiency and collaboration across teams, while feedback surveys and dedicated forums create channels for employees to share experiences and ideas, ensuring they have meaningful opportunities to be heard and helping cultivate a culture of trust, belonging, and mutual respect.

To accelerate innovation at scale, ASUS is also building reusable components, methodologies, data resources, and validation capabilities that can be shared across teams. By creating common foundations for AI development and adoption, teams can leverage shared knowledge and best practices rather than starting from scratch, enabling faster collaboration and more effective problem-solving.

The company also promotes a trusted and inclusive workplace through cybersecurity awareness, teamwork, and a focus on belonging. These efforts help create an environment where employees can work with confidence and contribute to the organization's success.

Extending impact beyond ASUS

ASUS connects its people-first approach with its broader commitment to responsible innovation. Teams around the world contribute to sustainability and community initiatives, helping advance a future built on shared value, continuous learning, and positive impact.

By encouraging employee participation in these initiatives, ASUS empowers employees to apply their skills, creativity, and passion to address broader societal challenges. These efforts support the company's mission to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart life for everyone while reinforcing a shared sense of purpose across the organization.

Whether through supporting local communities, promoting environmental stewardship, or driving sustainable business practices, ASUS employees continue to help shape a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Empowered teams driving momentum

The culture that earned this recognition is fueling ASUS North America's growth across its consumer, gaming, and commercial segments. Empowered, engaged teams are behind the award-winning hardware and innovation that have made ASUS a leader in consumer and gaming electronics. That work shows up in products like the dual-screen Zenbook Duo, which rethinks how people create and multitask, the ROG G1000 gaming desktop, built for players who demand top-tier performance and the ExpertBook Ultra, which delivers advanced security, durability, and processing power that businesses, schools, and public sector organizations rely on.

As AI continues to transform both the products ASUS builds and the way its teams work, ASUS North America will keep investing in its people. The goal is to accelerate momentum across every segment and bring customers technology that reflects the expertise and passion of the teams behind it.

The recognition from Forbes reinforces the company's ongoing focus on its people and commitment to building a workplace where employees and ideas can thrive together.

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About ASUS

ASUS is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

[1] Includes prior iterations of the World's Best Employers award and related Forbes recognitions.

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Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com



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