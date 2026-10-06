AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results
|For the Three Months Ended
| August 31,
2026
| August 31,
2025
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|420,571
|$
|334,294
|Provision for income taxes
|99,590
|115,058
|Interest income, net
|(81,251
|)
|(36,296
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|65,538
|62,087
|Total EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|504,448
|475,143
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|322,393
|199,212
|Total adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|826,841
|$
|674,355
|Revenues, net (GAAP)
|$
|6,090,383
|$
|6,856,218
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenues, net (Non-GAAP)
|13.6
|%
|9.8
|%
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|August 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,928,587
|$
|4,462,040
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,326,395
|4,748,966
|Inventory, net
|4,438,940
|4,419,628
|Due from related party
|78,822
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|956,930
|712,214
|Total Current Assets
|14,729,674
|14,342,848
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|418,684
|389,733
|Intangible assets, net
|460,470
|389,747
|Right of use assets
|310,828
|360,512
|Deferred tax asset
|491,119
|301,460
|Other assets
|20,720
|20,720
|Goodwill
|2,152,215
|2,152,215
|Total Other Assets
|3,854,036
|3,614,387
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,583,710
|$
|17,957,235
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,440,224
|$
|1,989,048
|Contract liabilities, current
|297,724
|389,333
|Due to related party
|-
|152,177
|Lease liabilities, current
|191,297
|195,563
|Income tax liability
|958,744
|688,150
|Other current liabilities
|566,284
|1,088,262
|Total Current Liabilities
|4,454,273
|4,502,533
|LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
|Lease liabilities
|161,179
|209,105
|Contract liabilities
|81,077
|101,380
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|242,256
|310,485
|Total Liabilities
|4,696,529
|4,813,018
|Commitments and contingencies
|EQUITY:
|Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 27,773,500 shares designated; 24,873,500 and 24,873,500 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2026 and May 31, 2026, respectively
|2,487
|2,487
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 15,000,000 shares authorized; 6,822,681 and 6,822,681 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2026 and May 31, 2026, respectively
|682
|682
|Additional paid-in capital
|9,892,683
|9,720,981
|Retained Earnings
|3,841,659
|3,420,067
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to AXIL Brands, Inc.
|13,737,511
|13,144,217
|Noncontrolling interests
|149,670
|-
|Total Equity
|13,887,181
|13,144,217
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|18,583,710
|$
|17,957,235
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2026 AND 2025
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended August 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues, net
|$
|6,090,383
|$
|6,856,218
|Cost of revenues
|1,058,654
|2,221,284
|Gross profit
|5,031,729
|4,634,934
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and marketing
|2,837,371
|2,759,757
|Compensation and related taxes
|373,599
|396,706
|Research and development
|459,631
|-
|General and administrative
|924,101
|1,066,733
|Total Operating Expenses
|4,594,702
|4,223,196
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|437,027
|411,738
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Other income
|1,883
|1,318
|Interest income
|81,251
|37,579
|Interest expense and other finance charges
|-
|(1,283
|)
|Other income, net
|83,134
|37,614
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|520,161
|449,352
|Provision for income taxes
|99,590
|115,058
|NET INCOME
|$
|420,571
|$
|334,294
|Less: Net loss of subsidiary attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,021
|)
|-
|Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company
|$
|421,592
|$
|334,294
|NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.04
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|6,805,199
|6,638,785
|Diluted
|8,252,165
|8,243,025
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2026 AND 2025
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
|August 31,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|420,571
|$
|334,294
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|65,538
|62,087
|Provision (Recovery) for credit losses
|(32,014
|)
|(158
|)
|Stock-based compensation and stock option expense
|322,393
|199,212
|Deferred income taxes
|(189,659
|)
|(75,943
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|3,454,585
|(1,774,648
|)
|Inventory
|(19,312
|)
|(1,355,804
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(244,716
|)
|12,290
|Accounts payable
|451,176
|1,525,180
|Other current liabilities
|(353,891
|)
|383,246
|Contract liabilities
|(111,912
|)
|(48,950
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|3,762,759
|(739,194
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of intangibles
|(109,880
|)
|(86,130
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(55,333
|)
|(8,367
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(165,213
|)
|(94,497
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of note payable
|-
|(1,030
|)
|Advances from a related party
|56,453
|1,207,693
|Repayments to a related party
|(187,452
|)
|(1,056,202
|)
|NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(130,999
|)
|150,461
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|3,466,547
|(683,230
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period
|4,462,040
|4,769,854
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period
|$
|7,928,587
|$
|4,086,624
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|-
|$
|1,134
|Income taxes
|$
|18,656
|$
|-
AXIL Brands will host a conference call to discuss results and provide a corporate update for investors, including a Q&A session, starting at 5:00 PM ET today (October 6, 2026). To access the live event, dial 1-877-425-9470 (Domestic) or 1-201-389-0878 (International), or via webcast at . The call will be available via telephone replay for seven days following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with access code 13762995. A webcast (audio stream) replay will also be available on demand at in the investor relations section.
Questions may be submitted in advance to...
About AXIL Brands
AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand, premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia and provides marketing services to third-party brands.
To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at and its Reviv3® website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“may,”“prepare,”“should,” and“focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow its net revenues and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, expanding the marketing services business, and growing internationally; (ii) the Company's ability to perform in accordance with any guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; (iii) the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iv) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (v) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other companies in its industries; (vi) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vii) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; (viii) continued uncertainty with respect to U.S. trade policies and tariffs; (ix) the Company's ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (x) the Company's ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; (xi) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflicts in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy; and (xii) the success of new product and branding initiatives, including the XCOR II launch, including the conversion of orders into revenue, which may be affected by order cancellations and returns, and the planned relaunch of the Reviv3 brand. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.
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