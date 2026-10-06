Commercialhvacjobs Reports 39X Growth In Active Users, Introduces Hiring Partner Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth creates new visibility options for commercial HVAC employers and companies serving the trade.

Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommercialHVACJobs.com, a nationwide platform for commercial and industrial HVAC careers, recorded 39x growth in active users between January and August 2026, according to company analytics. The company has introduced its Founding Hiring Partner Program, giving mechanical contractors, commercial service companies and facilities employers more ways to present open roles to professionals considering a career move.

The growing audience is also attracting sponsorship interest from businesses that serve the commercial HVAC sector. These companies want to reach both employers making hiring and purchasing decisions and working professionals who use the industry's equipment and services. That gives sponsors visibility across the trade, beyond hiring alone.

For employers, a hard-to-fill role can strain schedules, limit service capacity and delay growth. The Hiring Partner Program offers featured listings, employer profiles, homepage placements, email features and market-specific visibility, depending on the package. Basic job listings remain free; the program gives employers more room to show the teams, projects and career opportunities behind their openings.

“Data centers and commercial buildings need skilled HVAC professionals during construction and for years after they open,” said Matthew Sorensen, founder of CommercialHVACJobs.com and a former talent acquisition leader in the skilled trades.“Service, repairs and system upgrades create ongoing demand. That gives experienced technicians more choices-and gives employers a reason to show why their team is worth joining.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers to grow 11% from 2025 to 2035, with an average of 40,600 openings each year. The agency identifies commercial construction, including data centers, as a driver of growth. Its figures cover residential and commercial work and include replacement openings.

CommercialHVACJobs.com helps experienced professionals assess that changing market. Visitors can explore roles by location and specialty, subscribe to job alerts and use career tools, including a salary estimator. The site is built to help working professionals weigh new roles and compensation as data center and commercial construction activity expands. Many already have jobs and are evaluating whether another employer offers better pay or a clearer path forward.

About CommercialHVACJobs.com

CommercialHVACJobs.com is a nationwide job board focused on commercial and industrial HVAC careers. It provides job listings, alerts and career resources for working professionals, along with hiring and visibility options for employers.

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Matthew Sorensen, Founder

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