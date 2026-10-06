Merit Medical Systems To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On October 29, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Merit plans to hold its investor conference call on the same day (Thursday, October 29, 2026) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (3:30 p.m. Central, 2:30 p.m. Mountain, and 1:30 p.m. Pacific).
To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.
A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link.
ABOUT MERIT
Founded in 1987, Merit is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling approximately 900 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,500 people worldwide.
| Contacts:
| PR/Media Inquiries:
Sarah Comstock
Merit Medical
| Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
ICR Healthcare
| +1-801-432-2864
| +1-443-213-0509
| ...
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