National Healthcare Properties Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2026 Results
NHP's executive leadership will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, to review the third quarter results.
The dial in numbers for the conference call are 1-833-461-5787 (U.S. & Canada) and +1-585-542-9983 (International) and the Meeting ID is 851 315 324. Alternatively, you can pre-register for the call here. Upon pre-registering for the call, a unique dial-in code will be emailed directly to your email, avoiding any wait times on hold.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on NHP's investor website or by clicking here.
About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.
National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.
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