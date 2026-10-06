Hanover Bancorp Expands Long Island Footprint With Opening Of Riverhead Branch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HNVR) (the "Company"), parent company of Hanover Community Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the opening of its newest full-service branch at. This location is Hanover Bank's eleventh branch. It reflects Hanover's disciplined growth strategy of expanding into communities with strong economic momentum and further expands its presence on Long Island, particularly in Suffolk County. Together with its Hauppauge Business Center and Port Jefferson branch, the Riverhead branch strengthens the Bank's ability to serve this region with local decision-making, personalized service, and comprehensive financial solutions.

"Riverhead is a natural fit for Hanover's continued growth across Long Island," said Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanover Community Bank. "The community is experiencing a remarkable transformation, and we see tremendous opportunity to partner with local businesses, families, community organizations, and public-sector leaders. As we evaluated where to grow next, Riverhead stood out as a market where our relationship-focused approach and professional expertise can make a meaningful difference. We look forward to building lasting relationships and supporting the community's continued success."

The Riverhead branch also serves as a business banking center offering a full range of personal, business, and municipal banking services. This location is staffed with dedicated business bankers who can provide local businesses with direct access to their years of banking expertise and support their growth.

"Our strategy has never been simply to open branches; it is to become part of the communities we serve, "Mr. Puorro added." That begins with hiring talented professionals who know the local market because they live and work there. Their insight allows us to make decisions close to our clients and deliver the tailored service that defines Hanover. That is what it means to move Forward Together."

The Riverhead branch represents another milestone in Hanover Bank's long-term expansion across Suffolk County and the greater New York metropolitan area. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors, committing to the growth of the community and assisting in any way we can to help our clients achieve their financial goals.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area's financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans, and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company's corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in the Bowery, Forest Hills, Flushing, Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank's website at

Investor and Press Contact:

Lance P. Burke

Senior Executive VP - Chief Financial Officer

(516) 548-8500