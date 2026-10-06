Streamex Corp. To Present At The Thinkequity Conference On October 15, 2026

Presentation Details

The live presentation will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Streamex investor relations website at A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation. Streamex will also host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, October 15, 2026. To register for the presentation or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact ThinkEquity at....

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank that provides a suite of capital markets and advisory services to growth companies, including initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary offerings, confidentially marketed public offerings (CMPOs), registered direct offerings, at-the-market offerings (ATMs), debt placement and acquisition financing. The ThinkEquity Conference brings together U.S. and international public and private companies, industry executives, and institutional and accredited investors for company presentations and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, product development, and participation in the ThinkEquity Conference. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially, including as a result of market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts