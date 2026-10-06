Stress Less Mortgage LLC Outlines Home Loans For Ocala Buyers

Eric Eckenroth

Stress Less Mortgage, led by 30-year originator Eric Eckenroth, serves Ocala and The Villages with FHA, VA, USDA, conventional, jumbo and DSCR loans.

BELLEVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stress Less Mortgage LLC, a licensed Florida mortgage lender owned by Eric Eckenroth, originates residential purchase and refinance loans from 5444 SE Abshier Blvd in Belleview. Ocala is the primary market. The Villages is the secondary focus. Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville buyers who want a house in this market are in the same book.Eckenroth has originated mortgages for 30 years. He formed Stress Less Mortgage LLC in 2018 and still owns the company. Files run through the Belleview office. The brand name is the operating rule: fewer surprises, a named person on the file, and a next step in writing."Thirty years in this work taught me that most people do not want a longer menu," Eckenroth said. "They want the one or two programs that can actually close, and a straight answer when the file is not there yet."Core programs are conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo purchase and refinance loans. Structures include 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, and ARM notes when the file fits. Stress Less Mortgage also runs a VIP refinance path for homeowners who already have a reason to refinance, plus bank statement and DSCR options for self-employed borrowers and investors, and construction loans when the project and the borrower both clear guidelines. Credit, income, occupancy, and the property still have to underwrite. None of those programs is a promise of approval.Ocala, Belleview, and Marion County files often turn on roof age, wells, septic, HOA packets, and insurance. The Villages adds CDD and HOA questionnaires that stall a refinance if nobody asks for them on day one. Insurance and tax escrows in this part of Florida can move a payment even when the rate looks fine. Refinance reviews start with a full PITI comparison, not a principal-and-interest teaser.VA loans are available for eligible veterans and active-duty buyers in Ocala, Belleview, and The Villages. No down payment and no monthly mortgage insurance are possible when entitlement and occupancy qualify. USDA can fit parts of Marion County that map rural and clear income limits. It is not available on every Ocala street. Eckenroth checks the map before anyone spends a Saturday touring a house that cannot use the program.Self-employed borrowers in this market often need bank statements rather than a tax-return-only file. Investors use DSCR when rental income, not personal W-2 income, is what the property has to support. Those lanes are not a way around credit or reserves. Bring 12 months of statements or a rent schedule and expect follow-up questions.Realtor partners in Ocala and The Villages send purchase files when a listing needs a pre-approval letter that will hold up. Written pre-approval is available once income documents, asset statements, and credit authorization are in. If the math on a refinance does not work, that should be said before anyone pays for an appraisal."A website that hides the next step is just another source of stress," Eckenroth said. "stresslessmortgage should make it obvious who we are, which programs we originate, and how to reach me."The public site is stresslessmortgage. Call (352) 572-9060 or visit stresslessmortgage to start a scenario review.Stress Less Mortgage LLC is licensed in Florida. Equal Housing Lender. This announcement is not a commitment to lend. All loans remain subject to credit approval and underwriting. Programs, rates, and guidelines can change without notice. Verify licensing at nmlsconsumeraccess.Media contact:Eric EckenrothBusiness Name: Stress Less Mortgage LLCPhone: (352) 572-9060Website Address: stresslessmortgageStress Less Mortgage LLC, NMLS #1789928. Equal Housing Lender. Licensed in Florida.

Eric Eckenroth

Stress Less Mortgage LLC

+1 352-572-9060

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Stress Less Mortgage LLC Outlines Home Loans for Ocala Buyers News Provided By Connection Inc. October 06, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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