Sandy Waggett To Present Website Accessibility Session At Moasbo Support Staff Conference

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MSW Interactive Designs founder will discuss website accessibility considerations with Missouri school business support professionals at the 2026 conference.

OSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, founder of MSW Interactive Designs, is scheduled to present a website accessibility session at the 2026 Support Staff Conference presented by the Missouri Association of School Business Officials at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri.Waggett's session, "ADA Requirements for Website," is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. The presentation will address website accessibility considerations for organizations that provide information and services to the public, with particular relevance to school business professionals and the digital resources their organizations maintain.The session will focus on practical questions organizations can consider when evaluating a website's accessibility, including how website content, documents, navigation, forms and other online resources may affect the experience of people accessing digital information and services."As more information and services move online, accessibility has to be part of the conversation when organizations evaluate their websites," Waggett said. "My goal is to help attendees better understand what they should be looking for and the questions they should be asking about their own digital presence."The MoASBO Annual Support Staff Conference is designed specifically for school business officials serving in support staff roles. According to MoASBO, the Oct. 7-9 conference provides professional-development and networking opportunities for Missouri school business support personnel.Waggett is the founder of MSW Interactive Designs, a Missouri-based company that provides website development, digital marketing, marketing systems, AI agents for businesses and organizations, and AI architecture. Through its InfiniteYous product line, the company also develops digital clones and digital minds for leaders, founders and CEOs. Her work includes helping organizations assess and communicate how changes in digital technology affect their websites and broader online presence.Website accessibility is an important consideration for organizations that use websites to communicate information, provide resources and connect people with services. Waggett's educational session is intended to give attendees practical considerations they can take back to their organizations when reviewing their websites and working with internal teams or outside website providers.The 2026 MoASBO Support Staff Conference is scheduled for Oct. 7-9 at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake of the Ozarks, 494 Tan Tar A Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri.About MSW Interactive DesignsMSW Interactive Designs provides website development, digital marketing, marketing systems, AI agents for businesses and organizations, and AI architecture. Through its InfiniteYous product line, the company develops digital clones and digital minds for leaders, founders and CEOs. Founded by Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, MSW Interactive Designs works with clients to strengthen their digital presence and use technology more effectively in marketing and communications.About MoASBOThe Missouri Association of School Business Officials provides professional development, resources and opportunities for collaboration for professionals involved in Missouri school business operations.

Sandy Wardenburg Waggett

MSW Interactive Designs

+1 573-552-8403

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Sandy Waggett to Present Website Accessibility Session at MoASBO Support Staff Conference News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 06, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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