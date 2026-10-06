Summitcare Australia Named Best Nursing Home In City Of Liverpool, NSW For 2026

LIVERPOOL, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SummitCare Australia has been recognised with a 2026 Quality Business Award, receiving the title of The Best Nursing Home in the City of Liverpool, NSW. The award celebrates businesses that demonstrate a strong commitment to quality, service and customer satisfaction within their local community.Located at 173 Elizabeth Drive, Liverpool, SummitCare Australia provides residential aged care for seniors in Sydney's South West. The home is designed to provide a warm, welcoming and supportive environment, with single and shared accommodation options, communal areas, lounge spaces, gardens, a shaded verandah and outdoor courtyard areas for residents and their visitors to enjoy.SummitCare Australia places a strong focus on person-centred care, with its approach built around the values of warmth, worth and wellbeing. The organisation supports residents through personalised care, meaningful activities, supportive environments and attention to individual health, lifestyle and personal preferences. SummitCare also provides specialised care options including dementia care, palliative care and high-care respite services.The recognition is a wonderful achievement for the entire SummitCare Liverpool team and highlights the dedication of the staff who support residents and their families each day. SummitCare Australia has also reported achieving 100% compliance across the eight professional standards set by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission across its homes.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on SummitCare Australia please visit and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia -

.

SummitCare Liverpool

...

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SummitCare Australia Named Best Nursing Home in City of Liverpool, NSW for 2026 News Provided By Qba October 06, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.