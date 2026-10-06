U.S. Large-Cabin Jet Exports Reach 40 In Q3 2026, Up From 23 A Year Earlier, FAA Data Shows

Madison Wade of MyVIPAviation

The first edition of a Large-Cabin Jet Export Tracker, quarterly count of U.S.-registered large-cabin jets removed from the FAA aircraft register for export.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyVIP Aviation, an aircraft brokerage and charter advisory firm, today published the first edition of its Large-Cabin Jet Export Tracker, a quarterly count of U.S.-registered large-cabin business jets removed from the FAA aircraft register for export. The full data, method and model breakdown are at

Key findings (FAA Releasable Aircraft Database, cancellation dates through 30 September 2026)

40 large-cabin jets were deregistered with an export country in Q3 2026, against 23 in Q3 2025. Q3 2025 was the lowest quarter in the period covered.

Exports totaled 109 in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 89 in the same period of 2025 and 103 in 2024.

Of the 40 Q3 2026 exports, 20 were aircraft two or more years old at deregistration and 16 were new or nearly new aircraft, many of them leaving the U.S. at delivery. The year of manufacture was not recorded for four.

Over the last four quarters, San Marino was the most common destination registry (30 of 146 exports), followed by Canada and the Cayman Islands (11 each).

The Gulfstream G700 and G800 were the largest model family over the same period (34 exports), followed by the Bombardier Global series (27).

Comment "Exports are only one signal, but they are one anyone can check against the FAA's own records. A jump after a quiet quarter is a reason to look closer at demand, not a conclusion on its own. We built the tracker so owners and buyers can see the numbers and how they were counted," said Madison Wade, CEO, MyVIP Aviation.

What this means for owners: Owners weighing a sale can request a no-obligation market view at . More on how MyVIP Aviation approaches the market is at .

Methodology and limits Source: FAA Releasable Aircraft Database, deregistered aircraft file, received 5 October 2026. An export is a deregistration record with an export country; each aircraft is counted once. Models are grouped by family because FAA codes do not always separate variants. Quarterly counts are small, so single-quarter changes should be read with care. A deregistration with an export country does not by itself confirm a sale, and imports onto the U.S. register are not measured. Only aggregate figures are published; no owner information is included.

About MyVIP Aviation: International private aviation brokerage which assists owners in the sale and acquisition of aircrafts | Learn more at

Media contact Madison Wade | +34 672 370 947

Madison Wade

MyVIP Aviation

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Large-Cabin Jet Exports Reach 40 in Q3 2026, Up From 23 a Year Earlier, FAA Data Shows News Provided By MyVIPAviation October 06, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.