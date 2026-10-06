Midlife Singles More Willing To Care For A Partner Than Cut Back On Hobbies

What older singles would given up for love

Survey of over 400 midlife singles finds 76% would provide care for a seriously ill partner, while only 36% would spend less time on sports or other activities.

- Paula Caligiuri, PhD, behavioral scientist and authorBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOSTON, October 6, 2026: In a new survey of 416 single adults ages 40–75, 76% said they probably or definitely would provide hands-on care for a serious partner who became ill or disabled. Only 36% expressed the same willingness to spend less time on hobbies, sports, or other activities for a lasting relationship.Conducted independently by behavioral scientist and professor Paula Caligiuri, PhD, the survey examined which changes respondents would make for a serious relationship and which commitments they considered essential.The question about everyday changes asked respondents to imagine meeting someone they genuinely wanted a lasting romantic relationship with. Even with that prospect in mind, their willingness to change an established life was selective.Seventy-four percent said they would share a bed, and 69% would give up some preferred alone time. Only 21% would move to another city. For the hobbies question, respondents who did not express clear willingness either said they would not reduce their time or that it would depend.Financial commitments showed a similar distinction between involving a partner and combining resources. Eighty-one percent would consult a partner before major financial decisions that could affect them both. Twenty-eight percent would put money into a joint bank account.“Someone can be ready for a lasting relationship and still have limits on how much of an established life they want to change,” said Caligiuri.“That's why 'I'm looking for something serious' needs a follow-up conversation. Discuss time together, living arrangements, money, and the responsibilities you're prepared to take on.”Asked separately what they personally needed for a relationship to feel fully committed, 83% selected sexual exclusivity, 80% selected dependable time for each other, and 75% selected long-term plans together. Marriage or legal partnership was selected by 40%, and combining finances by 17%.The findings offer concrete starting points for conversations that broad dating labels can leave unresolved. Agreeing to an exclusive relationship, for example, still leaves decisions about sharing a home, changing routines, managing money, and caring for one another.The online survey was conducted in September 2026, with 416 completed responses included in the analysis. Percentages are rounded; willingness figures combine“probably would” and“definitely would” responses. The study describes respondents' stated preferences in hypothetical relationship scenarios. It is not nationally representative and does not measure actual behavior or changes over time.Caligiuri is the author of Dating (Again): Field-Tested, Science-Backed Secrets for Finding Love (and Sanity) in Your Second Act, available October 20, 2026, from Porta Terra Press. After returning to dating following nearly two decades away, she discovered that understanding human behavior did not make modern dating easy. She returned to the research and tested its lessons in her own dating experiences. The book received a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.Caligiuri is available for interviews. Detailed findings, question wording, and cross-tabulations are available on request.

Paula Caligiuri, PhD

Paula Caligiuri

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Midlife Singles More Willing to Care for a Partner Than Cut Back on Hobbies News Provided By Paula Caligiuri October 06, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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