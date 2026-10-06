Dented Brick® Distillery Earns Dual 87-Point 'Highly Recommended' Ratings For Craft Vodka And Craft Gin

Dented Brick Vodka with Medal

Dented Brick Gin with Medal

Craft Gin and Tonic Cocktail

Utah distillery's flagship Craft Vodka and Craft Gin each receive 87 points from the Beverage Testing Institute

- Marc ChristensenSOUTH SALT LAKE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah distillery 's flagship Craft Vodka and Craft Gin each receive 87 points from the Beverage Testing Institute, reinforcing Dented Brick's commitment to delivering award-winning spirits at an approachable priceDented BrickDistillery is adding two more accolades to its growing awards cabinet. The Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) has awarded 87 points and a“Highly Recommended” rating to both Dented Brick Craft Vodka and Dented Brick Craft Gin.The dual recognition comes as Dented Brick celebrates its 10th anniversary and renews its participation in national spirits competitions. After deliberately reducing competition entries in 2025 to focus resources on production, barrel development and new-product innovation, the Salt Lake City distillery returned to the competition circuit in 2026 with a simple objective: put its everyday spirits back in front of independent judges and let what is in the bottle do the talking.So far, the bottles are talking back.Dented Brick Craft Vodka - 87 Points, Highly RecommendedBTI described the vodka with decadent notes of coconut and vanilla, highlighting it as a strong choice for an espresso martini.Dented Brick Craft Vodka is produced from premium American grain and finished with the distillery's signature artesian water drawn from its own 232-foot well beneath the distillery in Salt Lake City. The result is a clean, approachable vodka designed to work equally well in cocktails or simply over ice.Dented Brick Craft Gin - 87 Points, Highly RecommendedDented Brick Craft Gin also earned 87 points and a Highly Recommended rating, with tasting notes describing a clean and vibrant gin opening with citrus, floral pine and freshly crushed spices, followed by an unexpectedly flavorful gingerbread finish.The gin combines classic juniper-driven character with a distinctive botanical profile designed to remain expressive in everything from a traditional Gin & Tonic to more complex cocktails.Two Spirits. Two 87s. One Philosophy.“We have never believed that consumers should have to choose between great spirits and a fair price,” said Marc Christensen, Founder of Dented Brick Distillery.“Getting 87 points and Highly Recommended ratings for both our Craft Vodka and Craft Gin is particularly meaningful because these are spirits we make for people to actually drink-not bottles designed simply to sit on a shelf and collect awards.”Christensen added,“We took a step back from a lot of competitions in 2025 while we concentrated on the distillery, new products and our whiskey program. In 2026, we decided it was time to start sending bottles back out into the world. Apparently, they remembered how to win.”The latest recognition builds on a track record of more than 100 awards and distinctions earned by Dented Brick spirits during the distillery's first decade.Born in Utah. Built to Compete Anywhere.Founded in Salt Lake City, Dented BrickDistillery combines traditional distilling techniques with modern production capabilities and one ingredient that cannot simply be ordered from a supplier: the mineral-rich artesian water located directly beneath the distillery.From vodka and gin to rye whiskey, rum, tequila and limited-edition barrel-finished releases, the company has built its portfolio around a straightforward philosophy: make exceptional spirits, price them intelligently and never take the craft-or ourselves-too seriously.The latest 87-point ratings demonstrate that philosophy across two of the distillery's flagship products.Two bottles. Two Highly Recommended ratings. Two more reasons to Get Dented!About Dented BrickDistilleryDented BrickDistillery is an independent craft distillery based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, the distillery produces a diverse portfolio of award-winning vodka, gin, whiskey, rum, tequila and limited-edition spirits. Its products are crafted using mineral-rich artesian water drawn from a 232-foot well located at the distillery.Dented Brick spirits have earned more than 100 awards and distinctions in national and international spirits competitions.Learn more: DentedBrickFollow: @DentedBrickHashtag: #GetDentedGet Dented!MEDIA CONTACTDented BrickDistillerySalt Lake City, UtahDentedBrick

Marc Christensen

Dented Brick Distillery

+1 801-883-9837

Wyatt Pike playing Leatherman at Dented Brick Distillery

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Dented Brick® Distillery Earns Dual 87-Point 'Highly Recommended' Ratings for Craft Vodka and Craft Gin News Provided By Dented Brick Distillery October 06, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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