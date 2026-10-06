Running For President in 2028

Former Independent Congressional Candidate seeks Presidential nomination as Republican for 2028.

- PRPocketYOUNG, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moderate, Compassionate Republican and former independent candidate for Arizona Congressional District 2 announces his candidacy for President of The United States of America in 2028.Publish Author and Combat Veteran leaves quite life in the Arizona mountains to serve again in 2028. Graduate of the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs and Geology and Environmental Scientist and former professional fly fishing guide and trauma survivor announces his decision to Run for President of the United States of America in 2028.Latest book "Untamable" just published on Amazon 1 October 2026. It documents the Decision to run for president and the determination to serve the nation again after his retirement from the Army in 2012 and CEO role of the Busby Jade Mine. A Compassionate and caring retired Chief Warrant Officer who served 7 tours of Duty before a medical retirement in 2012. Willing to work with others using common sense and practical skills to solve the problems that are present in the world and the United States of America.About Busby Jade Mine:Busby Jade Mine specializes in the extraction of Arizona Black Nephrite Jade, offering a direct connection from our mine to consumers. Our commitment to quality ensures that each piece of jade reflects the natural beauty and unique characteristics of this remarkable stone. We prioritize sustainable mining practices and aim to provide our customers with authentic, high-quality jade products that can be cherished for generations.

Brady Michael Busby

Busby Jade Mine

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Brady Michael Busby announces 2028 run for the Presidency as a Republican from rural Arizona. News Provided By Busby Jade Mine October 06, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Politics, Social Media



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