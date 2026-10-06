Zeydi Gutierrez Of Mcguire And Hester Elected Board Chair Of The Oakland Metropolitan Chamber Of Commerce

Zeydi Gutierrez of McGuire and Hester and New Board Chair

Gutierrez is the Chamber's first Hispanic Chair; 2026 Pulse of Oakland poll heads into the field ahead of the October 21 results event

- Zeydi Gutierrez of McGuire and Hester and new Board ChairOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce today announced that Zeydi Gutierrez, Director of Human Resources at McGuire and Hester, has been elected Chair of its Board of Directors. She will be the first person of Hispanic heritage to serve as Chair in the organization's 120+ year history.Gutierrez brings decades of human resources leadership and deep roots in Oakland's industrial economy to the role. Before joining McGuire and Hester, she held Human Resources and Public Affairs roles at AB&I Foundry and Mother's Cookies, two East Oakland manufacturers. Through her career, she has focused on workforce development, connecting Oakland residents to good jobs and building programs that bring people of different backgrounds together."Oakland works best when people from every background have a seat at the table and a real shot at opportunity," said Gutierrez. "McGuire and Hester has lived that for 100 years, and the Chamber does it every day for businesses of every size. I'm honored to help lead that work and to build on the strong partnerships with City leaders that give our members a real voice in Oakland's future."At McGuire and Hester, she builds the training, coaching, and development programs that help employees grow their careers. She also serves on the boards of the East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC and Urban National League. She holds a B.A. in Organization Management and an MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management from Golden Gate University, and is SHRM certified.Her appointment comes as McGuire and Hester marks its 100th year serving Oakland. A longtime Chamber partner, the company grew from a two-man drainage operation into a 100% employee-owned heavy civil construction firm that has helped build Oakland's infrastructure from the ground up. Through the McGuire and Hester Foundation, it invests in community programs and workforce development."Zeydi knows how to bring people together and get things done," said Barbara Leslie, President and CEO of the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. "From East Oakland's most favored brands to one of the East Bay's most respected builders, she's spent her career opening doors for workers, and she understands what Oakland employers need to hire, grow, and stay here.”Kenneth E. Maxey II, the President and CEO of the Urban League of the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, will serve as First Vice President.Maxey, who previously served as Chair, said. "I'm glad to support Zeydi as we keep working hand in hand with the Mayor, City Council and City staff on the issues that matter most to Oakland businesses and our regional economy," said Maxey. "When public safety, economic growth and City government are working in sync, everyone can thrive."Tosan O. Boyo continues as Board Treasurer. He is a healthcare executive and entrepreneur who serves as the Founder and CEO of Olusan Platforms, an AI-powered health technology company focused on protecting Medicaid coverage.2026 Pulse of Oakland Poll in the FieldUnder the new leadership team, the Chamber will launch its highly anticipated 2026 Pulse of Oakland survey next week. This annual poll, conducted for over 25 years, gauges Oaklanders' views on key issues like public safety, economic confidence, and quality of life and fosters community involvement.Results will be presented to Chamber members and civic leaders at the Pulse of Oakland breakfast on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m., with the program from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Registration and event logistics are available on the Chamber website .# # #About the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: Founded more than 120 years ago, the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce remains one of the most influential forces in local government and an economic development leader across the region. The Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge to secure Oakland's economic future. Through strategic policy leadership, strong partnerships with city officials, cross-sector collaboration, and targeted economic investment, the Chamber brings together businesses of every size to drive policy, expand opportunity, and strengthen Oakland's economy Join with us and be a part of the important conversations and events that are shaping Oakland's future as we convene, communicate and connect to make this city an even better place to live, work, and play.

Dan Cohen

FCP

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Zeydi Gutierrez of McGuire and Hester Elected Board Chair of the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce News Provided By FCP October 06, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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