Stand Up For Science To Rally Scientists & University Leaders In Support Of Academic Freedom Tomorrow

America's Compact Virtual Rally

Virtual rally features speakers from SUNY & SUFS; calls on university leadership to defend academic freedom.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 7, Stand Up for Science will host an accessible virtual rally to increase public pressure on higher education leadership to defend academic freedom at universities and colleges. The rally comes one week after the anniversary of the Department of Education's first attempted Higher Ed Compact, released on October 1, 2025.The event will feature speakers from Stand Up for Science, endorsing organizations, and academic leaders continuing to raise the alarm about the need to protect academic freedom. Stand Up for Science will also announce new endorsing organizations on “America's Compact for Higher Education” during the rally.Scheduled speakers include:- Bruce Simon, President, State University of New York (SUNY) University Faculty Senate- Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for ScienceThe virtual rally is open to anyone interested in preserving academic freedom and knowledge creation at U.S universities and colleges. Members of the press are also invited to attend.What: Virtual Rally: America's Compact for Higher EducationWho: Stand Up for ScienceWhen: Wednesday, October 7, 2026, 7-8 p.m. EasternWhere: Virtual/online – register to attend here.Accessibility: ASL interpretation and multi-language automatic captioningIn September 2026, Stand Up for Science drafted“America's Compact For Higher Education” in partnership with academic leaders and Nobel Laureates, in response to the Department of Education's attempts to install policy changes at U.S. universities. America's Compact lays out the agreed terms and conditions for absolute academic freedom and independence across all the colleges and universities in the U.S.Stand Up for Science invites the public to read the Compact and use the embedded tool to send it to college and university leaders, urging them to endorse it.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

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Stand Up for Science to Rally Scientists & University Leaders in Support of Academic Freedom Tomorrow News Provided By Stand Up for Science October 06, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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