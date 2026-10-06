MENAFN - Live Mint) A bill introduced in the US House of Representatives seeks to honour Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions in thwarting an attempted terrorist attack aboard flydubai Flight 1073, while also recognising the crew and passengers who helped secure the aircraft.

US House honours Smit Machchhar after flydubai cockpit attack

The resolution, introduced on 05/10 by Congressmen Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul, honours Machchhar and those aboard the flight while condemning the attempted attack. The measure has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

What happened aboard flydubai Flight 1073?

According to the resolution, Flight 1073 departed Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on 30/09, carrying approximately 174 passengers, including four US citizens and 27 children.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What heroic actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the flydubai Flight 1073 incident?⌵

Captain Smit Machchhar fought off an attack from the co-pilot, used his remaining strength to unlock the cockpit door, enabling off-duty pilots to land the aircraft safely after it lost over 16,000 feet in altitude.

2What led to the attempted attack on flydubai Flight 1073?⌵

The co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly intended to seize control of the aircraft mid-flight, which was identified by investigators as an attempted terrorist attack aimed at crashing the flight into Ben Gurion Airport.

3How did authorities respond to the attack on flydubai Flight 1073?⌵

Authorities condemned the attempted attack and the US House of Representatives introduced a bill honoring Captain Machchhar and the crew for their bravery while calling for a full investigation by the UAE and Saudi Arabian governments.

4Why is the co-pilot being investigated for potential links to terrorism?⌵

Investigators are examining whether co-pilot al-Hammami's possible motivations and intentions indicated a broader terrorist agenda, given he had planned the attack before even joining Flydubai.

5What updates have been provided about Captain Machchhar's recovery?⌵

Captain Smit Machchhar is reported to be making steady progress in his recovery, having improved in mobility and communication after suffering serious injuries during the attack.

Midway through the flight, the first officer attacked Captain Machchhar on the flight deck with the aircraft's emergency crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft. The aircraft lost more than 16,000 feet of altitude in under 30 seconds, the resolution said.

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Despite suffering grave injuries, Machchhar fought off the attack and used his remaining strength to unlock the cockpit door. This allowed off-duty pilots to enter and land the aircraft, while crew members and passengers restrained the first officer.

The aircraft subsequently landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew accounted for.

The resolution cited an 03/10 announcement by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates that an Emirati investigation had determined that the first officer attempted to carry out a terrorist act.

The measure honours Machchhar for protecting everyone aboard the aircraft and commends the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers who secured the flight deck and brought the aircraft safely down. It also calls for a full and expeditious investigation by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the United States and Israel to be kept fully informed.

Embassy says pilot is making steady recovery

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Captain Smit Machchhar is making steady progress in his recovery and remains in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities.

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"Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health," the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated, adding that it "remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance."

"We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," the Embassy added.

Earlier, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi held special prayers and an abhishek ceremony for Machchhar. Saints, community members and volunteers gathered at the temple to pray for his recovery and support his family.

Reports by The Times of Israel said the Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, had planned to direct the aircraft towards Ben Gurion Airport and was detained for questioning in the UAE.

CBS News reported that Israel scrambled fighter jets and was prepared to intercept the aircraft if it continued towards Tel Aviv. The jets were later withdrawn after the aircraft turned towards Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.

Israeli forces had attempted to contact the cockpit by radio but received no response. A pre-set emergency system was activated, an emergency command centre was formed and Israeli airspace was sealed.

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US President Donald Trump also said on Monday that he "personally" believed Iran was responsible for the attack.

"I do. I personally do," Trump said when asked whether he believed Iran was responsible for the attack on the flydubai flight.

The incident has since drawn international attention to Machchhar's actions, as well as the coordinated efforts of the crew and passengers that enabled Flight 1073 to land safely.