Ripple Expands Brevan Howard Partnership With Prime Brokerage Services

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple has expanded its partnership with Brevan Howard by adding prime brokerage services for the global fund manager. Ripple Prime will provide clearing, financing, and multi-asset brokerage services under the expanded agreement. The arrangement also strengthens Ripple's push into institutional markets as digital and traditional finance become more connected.

Ripple Prime Adds Brevan Howard Funds to Brokerage Platform

Ripple Prime will provide selected Brevan Howard funds with multi-asset prime brokerage services through its unified institutional platform. The services will include trade clearing, financing, and brokerage support across traditional and digital asset markets. As a result, Brevan Howard gains another channel for managing trading operations through one infrastructure provider.

The agreement reflects stronger demand for institutional infrastructure that can operate across several asset classes. Ripple has expanded its financial services beyond payments while targeting hedge funds and other professional market participants. Meanwhile, Brevan Howard continues building exposure to digital assets through partnerships with established financial technology companies.

The platform aims to simplify operations while improving capital management across different markets and trading activities. Brevan Howard expects the infrastructure to provide greater operational efficiency for its investment teams. Therefore, the expanded arrangement deepens the commercial relationship between both companies beyond their earlier investment connection.

Xrp and RlUSD Join Ripple Prime's Multi-Asset Offering

Ripple Prime provides access to several asset classes, including cryptocurrencies such as XRP and Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin. The integration allows participating Brevan Howard funds to access digital assets through the same institutional brokerage infrastructure. This structure reduces the need to operate separate systems for different markets and asset classes.

XRP remains closely linked with Ripple's broader financial infrastructure and its push toward institutional digital asset services. Meanwhile, RLUSD gives Ripple another product for payments, settlement, liquidity, and other institutional financial activities. Both assets now sit within a platform designed to connect cryptocurrency markets with more traditional financial services.

The expanded offering also supports Ripple's strategy of building regulated infrastructure around institutional cryptocurrency activity. Traditional fund managers increasingly require custody, financing, execution, and clearing services that resemble established financial market systems. Consequently, prime brokerage has become another area where crypto companies are competing for institutional business.

Brevan Howard Relationship Builds on Earlier Ripple Investment

Ripple and Brevan Howard already had financial ties before announcing the expanded prime brokerage arrangement. Affiliates connected with Brevan Howard participated in Ripple's $500 million funding round during the previous year. That transaction valued Ripple at about $40 billion and brought major institutional capital into the company.

Ripple later increased its valuation as the company continued expanding its financial services and digital asset operations. Earlier this year, a $750 million share buyback program valued the company at approximately $50 billion. The higher valuation reflected Ripple's continued expansion across payments, custody, stablecoins, and institutional cryptocurrency infrastructure.

The latest agreement now extends that relationship from investment activity into direct financial infrastructure and brokerage services. Brevan Howard gains access to Ripple Prime as the asset manager develops its digital asset market operations. Meanwhile, Ripple strengthens its institutional business by adding another major fund manager to its expanding prime brokerage network.

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