UK Selects Six Banks To Underpin First Digitally Native Gilts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The UK government has taken a concrete step toward its first digitally native government bond by naming six major banks to lead the pilot issuance of the Digital Gilt Instrument, or DIGIT. The program is expected to run on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform within the UK's Digital Securities Sandbox, with an initial pilot targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

According to a government announcement made by Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby, the lenders-Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, and RBC Capital Markets-will act as joint lead managers. Their responsibilities will include underwriting, investor engagement, and distribution as the pilot explores how DLT can be used across the bond's issuance and lifecycle, including onchain settlement.

Six banks have been appointed as joint lead managers for DIGIT, the UK's first digitally native government bond pilot. The pilot is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027 and will test DLT across issuance, lifecycle management, and onchain settlement. DIGIT is set to operate within the UK's Digital Securities Sandbox, indicating a controlled environment for regulated infrastructure trials. Earlier project steps include HSBC's February appointment as the DLT supplier and a July effort with the London Stock Exchange Group to build a digital securities depository link. Industry experts emphasized that the success of tokenized sovereign debt depends on connecting digital securities to existing cash, custody, and settlement systems using common standards and legal clarity.

Key takeawaysJoint lead managers for the DIGIT pilot

The government's procurement process has resulted in six large financial institutions being named to support DIGIT's pilot. Rigby announced the appointments Tuesday during a keynote at UK Digital Assets Week, framing the effort as an early test of the infrastructure needed for digitized sovereign debt.

The participating banks will provide more than distribution. As joint lead managers, they are expected to support the pilot's underwriting activities, work with potential investors, and help with dissemination of the instrument-functions that should reveal practical constraints beyond the technology layer, such as onboarding processes and investor readiness.

In a separate public post on X, Rigby described the appointments as an important move toward issuing the digital gilt early next year, while calling DIGIT“a practical test of new financial market infrastructure.”

DIGIT's DLT test will run inside the Digital Securities Sandbox

Under the pilot design described by the UK government, DIGIT will be issued on a platform operating within the Digital Securities Sandbox. This matters because the sandbox approach is intended to test new market structures under supervision, rather than forcing wholesale change to existing issuance and settlement rails from day one.

The government says DIGIT will use DLT not only for issuance, but across the bond's lifecycle, including settlement onchain. The pilot's stated goal is to explore how DLT could work in sovereign debt markets while supporting the broader development of digital financial infrastructure in the UK.

For investors and market participants, lifecycle settlement is where pilots often fail to translate from theory to deployment. The government's focus on the full lifecycle suggests DIGIT is meant to stress-test operational workflows-how records are created, updated, and reconciled-rather than treating tokenization as a narrow issuance experiment.

Why connectivity with legacy markets is the real challenge

While onchain settlement is a headline objective, the operational bottleneck may be connecting tokenized securities to the rest of the financial system. In comments shared with Cointelegraph, Richard Baker-CEO and founder of Tokenovate and a member of HM Treasury's Wholesale Digital Markets Industry Taskforce-said the pilot will need to address how digital securities connect with existing financial infrastructure.

Baker's emphasis points to a practical tension in tokenized markets: even if the security itself is native to a DLT network, settlement still depends on cash leg processes, custody arrangements, and standardized legal and operational interpretations. Without those linkages, tokenization could create fragmented“digital silos” that reduce efficiency rather than improve it.

Baker added that building connectivity from the outset could help the UK demonstrate whether tokenization can improve liquidity and market efficiency without adding new operational complexity. In other words, the pilot's success likely hinges on interoperability more than novelty.

Potential spillover beyond UK government borrowing

Another question is whether DIGIT's infrastructure learnings can extend beyond a single sovereign issuer. Marius Jurgilas, CEO of Axiology and a former central banker, suggested the impact could reach further by changing how multiple parts of capital markets interact.

For market participants, this framing matters because many tokenization initiatives stall when they remain isolated to a single venue or asset class. If the UK's approach can demonstrate consistent workflows-across regulated distribution channels and settlement-then it could offer a template for other issuers exploring digitized issuance in the future.

Previous steps set the stage for the next phase

DIGIT is not starting from scratch. The government's pilot roadmap already includes key milestones: HSBC was appointed in February as the pilot's DLT supplier, and in July HSBC reached an agreement with the London Stock Exchange Group to develop a digital securities depository link.

Those steps indicate that the pilot is built on an evolving connectivity stack rather than an entirely new implementation. That can be advantageous for timelines, but it also increases the importance of making sure links between components-issuance, custody, settlement, and distribution-remain coherent under real-world transaction conditions.

With the banks now named as lead managers, the project moves from selecting components toward testing the full investor and market workflow, including underwriting and distribution. The next phase will likely reveal how quickly existing market participants can integrate and how clearly token lifecycle events map to legal and operational requirements.

As the pilot approaches in the first quarter of 2027, the main details readers should watch are not just the DLT platform mechanics, but how DIGIT handles end-to-end interoperability-especially cash, custody, and settlement connections-and whether the project can prove that tokenized sovereign debt improves efficiency without fragmenting liquidity.

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