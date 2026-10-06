13 Azerbaijani Citizens Repatriated From Syria

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As a result of the phased and coordinated measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 13 Azerbaijani citizens, including six women and seven children, were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic to Azerbaijan on October 6, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

It was noted that, as a first step, the whereabouts, identities, and Azerbaijani citizenship of the repatriates were established.

Members of a Working Group comprising representatives of government agencies responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens who find themselves in crisis situations abroad were dispatched to Syria. Initial medical and psychological examinations of the repatriates were also arranged.

Subsequently, with the relevant coordination provided by the Azerbaijani embassies in Syria and Türkiye, as well as the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, the citizens were provided with certificates of return to Azerbaijan and air tickets, after which they were brought back to the country.

Relevant measures are planned to ensure the social rehabilitation of the repatriates and their reintegration into society.

The Azerbaijani government will continue taking the necessary measures to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens who have become victims of armed conflicts in foreign countries.

