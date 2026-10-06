American Coastal Insurance Corporation To Host Investor Webcast On October 13, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”,“American Coastal” or“ACIC”), the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), today announced that it will host an investor webcast presentation on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the webcast, Bradford Martz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Svetlana Castle, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct an introductory presentation covering key aspects of American Coastal's business, including corporate strategy, business model, and growth initiatives. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

Participants can register here:

A link to the webcast will also be available on American Coastal's investor relations website at .

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com ) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, Apartments and Assisted Living Facilities in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com ), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned an“A”, (“Exceptional”) Financial Stability Rating from Demotech and maintains an“A” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook from KBRA. ACIC maintains a“BBB” issuer rating with a Stable outlook from KBRA.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

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(727) 425-8076

Glen Akselrod

President & Founder, Bristol Investor Relations

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(905) 326-1888