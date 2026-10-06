Bridgebio To Present Additional Evidence From The Phase 3 CALIBRATE Trial Of Encaleret In ADH1 At The ASBMR 2026 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that additional evidence from the Phase 3 CALIBRATE trial of encaleret in autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) will be shared at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts on October 9-12, 2026.

BridgeBio will present the effects of encaleret on patient-reported outcomes and on bone turnover from the Phase 3 CALIBRATE trial. In partnership with the HypoPARAthyroidism Association, BridgeBio will also share findings from regional family cascade genetic testing events that evaluated a proband-initiated model designed to bring no-cost genetic testing and counseling directly to at-risk relatives in their home region.

BridgeBio will also have a poster featuring data showing a lack of peripheral FGFR1 inhibition at clinically relevant infigratinib exposures, supporting the safety profile observed in children with achondroplasia in the PROPEL clinical program.

ADH1 Oral Presentations:

Encaleret Restores Mineral Homeostasis and Increases Bone Turnover in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1): 24-Week Results from Phase 3 CALIBRATE Trial

Presenter: Erik A. Imel, M.D., Indiana University School of Medicine

Date: Sunday, October 11 at 11:42 am EDT

Participant-Reported Changes in Symptoms and Treatment Experience with Encaleret in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1: 24-Week Findings from the Phase 3 CALIBRATE Trial

Presenter: Steven W. Ing, M.D., Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Date: Sunday, October 11 at 11:54 am EDT

ADH1 Posters:

Baseline Symptom Burden and Impact on Daily Functioning in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1: Exit Interview Findings from the Phase 3 CALIBRATE Trial

Presenter: Susan Martin, MSPH, RTI Health Solutions

Date: Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 pm EDT

Family Cascade Genetic Testing for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1: A Multi-Stakeholder Regional Event Model

Presenter: Mark Warren, M.D., Physicians East, Greenville, NC

Date: Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 pm EDT

Achondroplasia Poster:

Lack of Peripheral FGFR1 Inhibition at Clinically Relevant Infigratinib Exposures Supports the Safety Profile Observed in Children with Achondroplasia

Presenter: Bhavik Shah, BridgeBio Skeletal Dysplasias

Date: Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 pm EDT

About Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1)

ADH1 is a common form of genetic hypoparathyroidism caused by gain-of-function variants in the calcium-sensing receptor gene (CASR). The calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) constantly monitors and balances blood calcium levels by regulating parathyroid hormone secretion and calcium reabsorption in the kidneys. Individuals with ADH1 typically experience hypocalcemia, hypercalciuria, and inappropriately low levels of PTH. Symptoms of hypocalcemia may include severe muscle cramps, muscle spasms (tetany), a burning or prickling sensation in the hands or feet (paresthesia), brain fog, fatigue, and seizures. Hypercalciuria may result in kidney calcification (nephrocalcinosis), kidney stones (nephrolithiasis), and kidney failure.

About Encaleret

Encaleret is an investigational, orally administered small molecule under investigation to treat ADH1 and chronic hypoparathyroidism that is designed to selectively negatively modulate the calcium-sensing receptor. Encaleret has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., European Union, and Japan.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications

...

(650) 789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Kristen Kelleher, Director, Investor Relations

...

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, For more information, visit