Maze Therapeutics To Present Data From MZE829 And MZE782 Programs At ASN Kidney Week 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oral presentation will highlight previously reported Phase 2 HORIZON data for MZE829 in patients with APOL1-mediated kidney disease

Two poster presentations will highlight preclinical research supporting the therapeutic potential of SLC6A19 inhibition in chronic kidney disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced that the company will present data supporting its lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, during the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week, being held October 21–25, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

Maze will deliver an oral presentation of previously reported data, updated to include additional details from the Phase 2 HORIZON trial evaluating MZE829 in patients with APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD). In addition, the company will present two preclinical posters highlighting research that further supports SLC6A19 inhibition, the mechanism underlying MZE782, as a potential therapeutic approach for chronic kidney disease (CKD).

“ASN Kidney Week is an important opportunity to engage with the nephrology community and highlight the progress we are making across our kidney disease portfolio,” said Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze.“We look forward to presenting the initial HORIZON results for MZE829 that we reported earlier this year, which demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in patients with AMKD. Together with the preclinical research supporting MZE782, these presentations underscore our commitment to advancing new precision medicines for patients with kidney disease.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: [SA-OR053] Evaluation of Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of MZE829 in Adults with APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease (HORIZON Study)

Date and Time: October 24, 2026; 5:40 PM to 5:50 PM MT

Presenter: Opeyemi A. Olabisi, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Nephrology Division and Associate Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine

Poster Presentations:

Title: [FR-PO0215] A New Role for SLC6A19 Inhibition: Reducing Uptake of Nephrotoxins to Limit Kidney Injury

Date and Time: October 23, 2026; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM MT

Title: [TH-PO0213] SLC6A19 Inhibition Drives a Protective Proximal Tubule Metabolic State Complementary to SGLT2 Inhibition

Date and Time: October 22, 2026; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM MT

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases. Guided by its CompassTM platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze's pipeline is led by MZE829, a dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and MZE782, a SLC6A19 inhibitor in Phase 2 development with the potential to treat both phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow Maze on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the company's future plans and prospects, any expectations regarding the safety or efficacy of MZE829, MZE782 and other candidates under development, the ability of MZE829 to treat AMKD or other indications, the ability of MZE782 to treat PKU, CKD or other indications, the planned timing of the company's clinical trials, data results and further development of MZE829, MZE782 and other therapeutic candidates, including the initial HORIZON results, and the company's ability to advance its pipeline toward late-stage clinical development. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words“may,”“could,”“should,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“will,”“predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the company may identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including risks and uncertainties related to the company's ability to advance MZE829, MZE782 and its other therapeutic candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize the company's therapeutic candidates, the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the company's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, its ability to protect its intellectual property, general business and economic conditions, and risks related to the impact on its business of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, volatile interest rates, tariffs, instability in the global banking sector, and public health crises. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect the company's business and its financial results is detailed under the heading“Risk Factors” included in the documents the company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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