National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date For 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Release

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and 2UniFi Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho and Palm Beach, Florida. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint through its trust and wealth department under Bank of Jackson Hole Trust & Wealth, a division of NBH Bank. NBH Bank operates its core banking business under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho and Palm Beach, Florida, Vista Bank; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole, Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust & Wealth. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at .

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, vistabank.com, or nbhbank.com. Or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

