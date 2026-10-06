National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date For 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its third quarter 2026 financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The call may also include discussion of company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 800-330-6710 using the participant passcode of 3883449 and asking for the NBHC Q3 2026 Earnings Call. A recording of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call's completion on the company's website at by visiting the investor relations area.
About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and 2UniFi Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho and Palm Beach, Florida. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint through its trust and wealth department under Bank of Jackson Hole Trust & Wealth, a division of NBH Bank. NBH Bank operates its core banking business under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho and Palm Beach, Florida, Vista Bank; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole, Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust & Wealth. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at .
For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, vistabank.com, or nbhbank.com. Or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.
| Contact:
| Analysts/Institutional Investors:
| Media:
| Emily Gooden, 720-554-6640
| Dave Coons, 816-298-2214
| Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director
| SVP, Associate Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing
|...
|...
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| Nicole Van Denabeele, 720-529-3370
| Chief Financial Officer
|...
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Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation
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