Artesian Resources Corporation Announces Leadership Changes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Del., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) today announced several leadership changes designed to align the company's management structure with its continued growth and evolving business needs. The changes strengthen leadership across technology, administration, operations, and engineering.

Raymond T. Kelly, CPA – Chief Information Officer

Raymond T. Kelly, CPA, has been named Chief Information Officer, overseeing Artesian's Information Technology organization, including enterprise technology, operational technology and cybersecurity. Kelly has been leading the department's daily operations and strategic management, consistently exceeding the expectations of his role. He is responsible for the technology systems and infrastructure that support Artesian's business and utility operations, including enterprise applications, data and analytics, business process automation, technology infrastructure and cybersecurity, as well as the operational technology systems that support the reliable and secure operation of Artesian's water and wastewater facilities.

Kelly joined Artesian in 2013 as Manager of Business Applications, was promoted to Director of Information Technology in 2016 and was named Vice President of Information Technology in 2022. Prior to joining Artesian, he served as a Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Kelly earned bachelor's degrees in Computer Science and Business and in Business and Economics from Lehigh University and holds several professional credentials, including Certified Public Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor. He serves on the Finance Committee of the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware.

Pierre A. Anderson – Chief Administrative Officer

Pierre A. Anderson has been named Chief Administrative Officer, an expanded role that will draw on his proven ability to develop talent, improve processes and identify efficiencies. Anderson will oversee Human Resources, Safety, Security, and Vehicle and Facilities Maintenance. He is responsible for programs and initiatives that support Artesian's workforce and workplace, including talent management, employee development and engagement, organizational policies and practices, corporate safety programs, physical security, and the effective management of company vehicles and facilities. His organizational and process improvement experience will help align these critical functions with Artesian's strategic priorities while supporting productive teams across the organization.

Anderson joined Artesian in 2006 as Manager of Information Technology and progressed through increasingly senior leadership positions, including Director and Vice President of Information Technology and, most recently, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President. Prior to Artesian, he held technology leadership positions with Christina School District and MBNA America. Anderson holds a bachelor's degree from Delaware State University and an MBA and Master of Science in Information Systems from the University of Delaware. Anderson is the Board Chair of Easterseals of Delaware & Maryland's Eastern Shore and serves on the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council and the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce's Board of Governors.

Deirdre S. Smith, P.E. – Vice President of Operations and Planning

Deirdre S. Smith, P.E., has been named Vice President of Operations and Planning, overseeing Artesian's water operations and planning functions. Since joining Artesian to support leadership transitions, Smith has become an immediate asset to the organization through her operational and business experience, collaborative approach and strong mentoring skills. In her expanded role, she is responsible for the operation and maintenance of Artesian's water supply and distribution infrastructure, as well as planning initiatives supporting system reliability, infrastructure investment and future growth. Her responsibilities also include coordinating long-term water system planning, water main renewal and highway relocation projects, subdivision planning and other strategic water and wastewater infrastructure initiatives. Her relationships and understanding of Delaware's planning processes further strengthen Artesian's ability to coordinate complex projects and prepare for future system needs.

Smith joined Artesian in 2025 as Director of Planning. She brings more than 35 years of engineering, operational and business leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President and MidAtlantic Area Leader for Verdantas and previously as a partner and Chief Operating Officer of Duffield Associates. Smith earned both a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Master of Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware. Smith currently serves on Delaware's Water Infrastructure Advisory Council, as President of the Committee of 100 and on the Board of Family Promise of Northern New Castle County.

Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE – Vice President and Chief Engineer

Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE, has been named Vice President and Chief Engineer, recognizing his consistent performance and expanded leadership of Artesian's engineering functions. Under his leadership, the Engineering department has supported the needs of Artesian's growing water system by developing new sources of supply, implementing effective treatment technologies to address emerging contaminants, advancing infrastructure renewal and expansion, and supporting continued growth in the company's wastewater operations. Konstanski also continues to develop his team and use data to identify efficiencies and strengthen project delivery. In his role, he oversees engineering activities supporting the design, construction, renewal and expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure, helping ensure projects meet regulatory requirements and support reliability, investment priorities and the long-term needs of the communities Artesian serves.

Konstanski joined Artesian in 2014 as Senior Engineer, bringing more than nine years of prior experience in the water and wastewater field. He was appointed Manager of Engineering in 2019 and Vice President of Engineering in 2022. His new designation as Chief Engineer reflects his expanded leadership responsibility for Artesian's engineering and technical initiatives.

“These leadership changes reflect both the continued growth of Artesian and the strength and depth of our management team,” said Nicki Taylor, President and CEO of Artesian Resources Corporation.“Ray, Pierre, Deirdre, and Daniel each bring valuable experience, perspective and leadership to their respective areas. This structure allows us to build on their individual strengths while enhancing coordination across critical areas of our business and maintaining our focus on providing safe, reliable and responsive service to our customers and communities.”

The leadership changes reflect Artesian's continued commitment to developing a management structure that supports the company's long-term strategic priorities while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence, infrastructure, technology, cybersecurity and safety.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian), the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

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