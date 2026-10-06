Navitas Closes Acquisition Of Claros, Advancing AI Infrastructure With Grid-To-Xpu Power Delivery

Navitas to host webinar 'Breaking the AI Infrastructure Power Wall: From Grid-to-xPU', unveiling Claros' technology and differentiation on October 20, 2026



TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) (Navitas or“the Company”), a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies, today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Claros, Inc. (Claros), a power management solutions company developing integrated voltage regulator (IVR) technology for next-generation AI data centers, providing the last step to powering the xPU.

The completed transaction extends Navitas' AI infrastructure portfolio from the grid to the xPU, bringing industry-leading IVR capabilities. ClarosTM IVR integrates power transistors, digital control, inductors and capacitors into a single IVR technology stack to enable next-generation Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) and Embedded Power Delivery (EPD) architectures. Its Packaged Integrated Voltage Regulator (pIVR) and Embedded Integrated Voltage Regulator (eIVR) products, based off the same Claros IVR technology stack, move power conversion closer to the xPU and deliver higher efficiency, faster transient response and greater power density, while the modular PowerArrayTM architecture scales power delivery to meet the rapidly increasing demands of next-generation processors at the center of modern AI systems.

Combined with Navitas' GaN and high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC technologies that enable the new 800V DC architecture, the Company is“breaking the AI infrastructure power wall” by addressing the efficiency, power density and performance bottlenecks emerging as AI data centers and xPUs demand dramatically more power.

“Closing this acquisition is a defining step in the Navitas 2.0 transformation and our strategy to power AI infrastructure from grid-to-xPU,” said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas.“With power now the bottleneck for AI, increases in power delivery and efficiency are the key enablers of more compute output. The future of AI depends on delivering thousands of amps to increasingly power-hungry processors with unprecedented speed and precision, in addition to re-redefining the racks with higher power centralized systems and higher density architectures. This 'power wall' has restricted next-generation xPUs in megawatt-scale server racks from achieving the next wave of AI performance. Navitas 2.0 brings together GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and now IVR technologies to break the power wall and address power conversion across the complete grid-to-xPU architecture.

“Additionally, this combination doubles our serviceable addressable market (SAM), deepens our engagement with hyperscalers and AI power platform providers, and strengthens our capabilities and leadership in power delivery for AI infrastructure. As AI power demand accelerates, we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater value for our customers, while driving sustainable long-term growth.”

Navitas expects the acquisition to more than double the Company's identified 2030 SAM to over $8 billion, adding at least $3.5 billion from the rapidly growing VPD and IVR markets. Combined with Navitas' existing $3.5 billion SAM for GaN and HV/UHV SiC and approximately $1 billion from new JFET technology, the transaction significantly expands Navitas' opportunity across the complete grid-to-xPU power chain.