AMD To Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via AMD's Investor Relations website: ir.amd.com.

AMD also announced it will participate in the following events with the financial community:



UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026. Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026.

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website: ir.amd.com.

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Carolyn Guss

AMD Communications

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Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

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