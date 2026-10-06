Celestica To Hold Q3 2026 Financial Results And 2026 Investor And Analyst Day Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)(TSX: CLS) will hold its third quarter 2026 financial results and 2026 Investor and Analyst Day conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET.

Financial results will be released after market close on Monday, October 26, 2026.

During the conference call, Celestica's management will provide an update on its business operations, strategic priorities, growth opportunities and its financial outlook.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit .

Reminder: 2026 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum

As previously announced, following the morning conference call, Celestica will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Day Lunch Forum. This is an in-person event held in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. During the session, Chair of the Board and CEO Rob Mionis and members of Celestica's executive leadership team will be available to answer questions.

Attendance to the Lunch Forum is open exclusively to institutional investors and sell-side research analysts. Those who wish to attend this event are invited to express their interest at the following registration link.

Space for the event is limited, and attendance is subject to availability.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations

...

Celestica Investor Relations Events

...