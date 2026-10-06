Randall Wealth Management Group Receives 2026 Quality Business Award For Best Financial Planner In Lakewood, California

LAKEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Randall Wealth Management Group as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Financial Planner in Lakewood, California. This distinction celebrates Randall Wealth Management Group's commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Randall Wealth Management Group is a trusted financial consultant serving individuals and families with personalized retirement and investment planning. Locally owned and operated since 1990, the firm specializes in helping individuals approaching or living in retirement develop comprehensive retirement income plans tailored to their unique financial goals, lifestyle needs, and circumstances. With a focus on long term relationships, Randall Wealth Management Group works closely with clients to provide thoughtful financial and investment management designed to help them pursue their goals and prepare for the future.Led by President and CEO Trevor Randall, CFP, RICP, MSPFP, Randall Wealth Management Group carries forward a family legacy built on personal service and long term client relationships. Trevor joined his father's business in 2013 and assumed leadership in 2019, bringing extensive education and experience in personal financial planning to the firm. He holds a Master's Degree in Personal Financial Planning from Kansas State University and specializes in retirement income planning, investment management, retirement account rollovers, Social Security analysis, and life and estate planning. The firm takes time to understand each client's priorities through an in depth planning process, considering different financial scenarios and adjusting strategies as circumstances change.Randall Wealth Management Group remains committed to providing personalized, transparent, and client centered financial guidance. The firm's approach includes holistic oversight of retirement plans, investment management, income planning, and strategies designed to help clients manage their assets and preserve accumulated wealth. With many clients and families having maintained relationships with the firm for decades, Randall Wealth Management Group continues to build lasting, multi-generational relationships founded on trust, care, and a commitment to helping clients pursue greater financial confidence throughout retirement.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Randall Wealth Management Group clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“If you're looking for an investment advisor that's easily accessible, communicative and feels like family, then this is the place for you! It also helps that Trevor and his team are well versed in investment strategies that are tailored according to each individual's unique plans and risk tolerance. I am nearing retirement and I would not trust any other firm to guide my plans.”“I am very happy with Randall Wealth Management! Trevor keeps us informed and answers a lot of stupid questions for us and answers his phone!”“I have complete faith in Trevor Randall. He and his company are looking out for my best interests and I wish him the best because he IS the best in everything he does!”The Randall Wealth Management Group team remains committed to providing every client with personalized guidance, thoughtful service, and a financial planning experience built on trust, transparency, and care.For more information about Randall Wealth Management Group, visit their website.ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail:...

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Randall Wealth Management Group Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Financial Planner in Lakewood, California News Provided By Quality Business Awards October 06, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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