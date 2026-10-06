Jane Doe Leads Thousands Of Survivors To Reach Out To National Sexual Assault Hotline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Survivors of sexual violence are closely following the story of Jane Doe and the rape at Cornell - and are reaching out for help in near-record numbers. Over the last week, calls to the National Sexual Assault hotline are up 73% as a result; yesterday alone, they were more than double normal. Many of those contacting the hotline say they were prompted to call as a direct result of reading about Jane Doe.

“We admire, and are so grateful for, Jane Doe's courage. RAINN stands with her, as do millions of survivors and supporters across the country,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN's president.

“The increase in calls to the hotline shows what an impact this story, and this survivor, is having on people across the country. Unfortunately, the systems that are here to protect and provide justice let us down. Because of Jane Doe, more people are reaching out, telling their story and finding support for the first time,” said Megan Cutter, chief of victim services for RAINN, which operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

“We also appreciate Jane Doe's attorney letting people know about RAINN and the hotline, and encouraging those who support Jane to donate. These donations ensure that the National Sexual Assault Hotline remains free, confidential, and available to every survivor 24/7 at RAINN.org, and that RAINN can meet this increased demand for support,” said Berkowitz.

For free, confidential support, 24/7, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, chat the hotline at rainn.org, or text 64673.

About RAINN

RAINN is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization and creator and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN's mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities.

RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential, 24/7 support is available in English and en Español. Call 800.656.HOPE (4673), chat at RAINN.org/hotline, or text“HOPE” to 64673.

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