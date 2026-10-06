New Jersey Lottery, Alongside Governor Mikie Sherrill And Jon Bon Jovi, Launch“Jersey Legend: Jon Bon Jovi” Scratch-Offs

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, and the New Jersey Lottery, came together today at the original JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank to officially launch the“Jersey Legend: Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Offs,” celebrating the Garden State icon and marking his new partnership with the Lottery.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill joined Jon Bon Jovi and Jim Carey, Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery, at an exclusive event to celebrate the launch of the new Scratch-Offs. The event also highlighted the work that both the New Jersey Lottery and Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation are doing to support local communities.

“I will donate my fee to the JBJ Soul Foundation, which will help fund the next JBJ Soul Kitchen in Monmouth County,” said Jon Bon Jovi.“Through the generosity of the State, we are able to provide dignity for the in need community that our restaurants serve.”

Founded by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, JBJ Soul Kitchen is a nonprofit community restaurant that serves both paying and in-need customers, providing nutritious meals regardless of an individual's ability to pay.

“New Jersey has always been lucky to call Jon Bon Jovi one of our own, and today we're proud to celebrate him as a true Jersey Legend," said Governor Mikie Sherrill . "Jon's new partnership with the New Jersey Lottery honors three iconic moments from his career on stage, moments that brought New Jerseyans together and carried the spirit of our state around the world. And when it comes to giving back, Jon is second to none. His support for a new JBJ Soul Kitchen in Monmouth County will bring even more of our neighbors together. On stage and off, Jon gives us community, and that's what being a Jersey Legend is all about."

The New Jersey Lottery and Jon Bon Jovi celebrate the official launch of the Jersey Legend: Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Offs that are now available at retailers statewide. The $5 tickets feature three designs spotlighting memorable moments from Jon Bon Jovi's on-stage career and give players 18 and older the chance to win prizes up to $200,000. More than $12.9 million is available in total cash prizes, with overall odds of winning 1 in 4.39.

“Our partnership with Jon Bon Jovi has always been about celebrating our shared connection to New Jersey and finding fresh ways to keep the Lottery fun and entertaining for new players,” said Jim Carey, Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery.“With about 80% of adults across the state playing the New Jersey Lottery each year, collaborations like this help us engage players while supporting the State at a high level. JBJ Soul Kitchen continues to make a meaningful difference in our local communities, and we're proud this partnership extends its impact by helping to support the next chapter.”

The Jersey Legend: Jon Bon Jovi Scratch-Offs are available now at local New Jersey Lottery retailers. For more information on the new Scratch-Offs and ways to get involved through the New Jersey Lottery VIP Club, visit .

Downloadable B-roll is available HERE.

Visit Associated Press Newsroom to view images from the exclusive event, featuring Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, and New Jersey Lottery Executive Director Jim Carey.

Media Inquiries:

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*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Since 2006, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has worked to break the cycle of poverty, homelessness, and hunger in communities across America. Through grant funding of local and national partner projects and creating sustainable programs, the JBJ Soul Foundation has helped provide funding for almost 1,000 units of affordable housing and shelter in 14 states and Washington DC for thousands of individuals and families experiencing homelessness and financial instability including youth and veterans. For more information, please visit