Brevo 'Sends The Wrong Message At The Wrong Time' In New Ad Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company mocks badly targeted messages in its new international campaign

Austin, TX, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timing is everything – especially when it's off. With a major new brand campaign, Brevo, a leader in customer relationship management software, shows what poorly timed marketing can look like. The campaign launches today simultaneously in Germany, France, and the U.S. and is a key component of Brevo's strategy to broaden its presence in the local market: as one of three core markets for the global campaign launch, the Americas region underscores its growing importance to the company outside of its native France.

An almost-bald man who receives an ad for the latest hairstyle trends. An elderly woman with a walker who is invited to Spring Break. Instead of feature lists and dashboard screenshots, Brevo relies purely on situational comedy: three short films show people in relatable everyday situations who receive a pop-up message that seems completely out of place for them at that moment. Each film ends with the same message:“Brevo. The right message, to the right person, at the right time.”

“Today, companies increasingly find their tech solutions through generative AI, and that discovery has become highly functional.” shares Channing Ferrer, Brevo's Americas CEO and Head of Revenue.“We wanted to do the opposite: speak to emotion and stand out. And what's more universal than a message that completely misses the mark? There's also an emotional reaction to receiving the wrong message at the wrong time; it doesn't build community or longevity, and one wrong message can result in an 'unsubscribe.' When a brand is trying to build a relationship of trust, that's the worst thing that can happen. It's exactly what Brevo helps companies avoid, by helping them better understand their customers so they can reach them at the right moment, with the right message.”

“For this campaign, we set out to show the industry at its worst and tell the story of Brevo at its best. And since badly targeted notifications can hit anyone, at any time, these four ads are just the beginning.” said Antoine Defaye, Creative Director and Co-founder at joga.

The four 20-second spots will air primarily on YouTube as well as on Meta and TikTok. Creative is by joga, with production by HierSoir and direction by Edouard Valette.

ABOUT BREVO

Brevo is one of French tech's new champions. Born in Paris, the company has built itself into the Customer Platform that helps businesses invest in customer relationships: a unified platform spanning email, SMS, WhatsApp and chat to support the growth of organizations of every kind, including nonprofits. It now counts more than 600,000 customers in over 180 countries, including eBay, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour and Michelin, and generated $179+ million in annual recurring revenue in 2025 (+20% year-on-year). Last December, Brevo raised $500+ million and joined the exclusive club of unicorns, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. A member of the 2026 Inc 5000, the ranking that recognizes America's fastest growing companies, Brevo now employs more than 1,000 people across 7 offices worldwide: Paris, Berlin, Noida, Austin, Sofia, Vienna and Bangalore. The company is also B Corp certified, has been named a Great Place to Work in India and the United States, and holds an EcoVadis label (Bronze, top 35%).

ABOUT JOGA

Founded in 2021, joga is a 100% independent advertising agency led by Olivier Lopez, Clément Audard and Antoine Defaye. Brand architecture, activation, film, social media, brand content, outdoor campaigns: joga plays on every field while refocusing on what matters most, the idea. Active across a wide range of sectors, the agency works with brands such as Pitaya, PokerstarsSports, INA, CCI, Innocent and ZoomCar.







Brevo - The right message, to the right person, at the right time.







Brevo - The right message, to the right person, at the right time.

Press Inquiries

Brevo:

blair [at] hudsondaviscommunications.com

press [at] brevo.com

joga:

aliou.maro [at] gmail.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: