Revolver Podcasts' Contacto XIII Ranks Among Spotify Mexico's Top 50 Science Podcasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted by Garbanzo, the Spanish-language series exploring UFOs, classified files and unexplained phenomena continues building momentum in one of the world's largest podcast markets

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contacto XIII, the Spanish-language podcast produced and hosted by Garbanzo for Dallas-based reVolver Podcasts, has ranked among the 50 most-listened-to Science podcasts on Spotify in Mexico.

The program ranked No. 50 on Spotify Mexico's Science chart as of October 4, according to public chart tracking. The achievement follows earlier movement as high as No. 39 in the category, demonstrating the program's growing audience and continued momentum in one of the world's largest Spanish-language podcast markets.

“This recognition demonstrates the growing demand for original Spanish-language programming that explores complex and fascinating subjects,” said Jack Hobbs, president of reVolver Podcasts.“Garbanzo has created a compelling series that combines strong research, storytelling and his unmistakable personality. We are proud to see Contacto XIII connecting with listeners and earning a place among Mexico's most popular Science podcasts.”

Launched in 2025, Contacto XIII has published more than 70 episodes and releases new content twice a week. The program explores extraterrestrial life, unexplained phenomena, government files, witness testimony and historical cases that continue to challenge conventional explanations.

Episodes examine the evidence surrounding well-known and lesser-known mysteries, including Roswell, Project Blue Book, the 1976 recording involving pilot Pacheco Pérez, the Varginha incident and claims involving unidentified technology. Each story considers what was reported, what documentation exists and what can be independently examined.

“The chart is not simply a number-it shows that listeners are waiting for these stories,” said Garbanzo, producer and host of Contacto XIII.“Our audience wants to hear the names, the dates, the documents and the details that can actually be investigated. Contacto XIII gives Spanish-speaking listeners a place to explore these cases in their own language and draw their own conclusions.”

Garbanzo has more than 25 years of experience in Los Angeles radio and is also known for his popular extraterrestrial and unexplained-phenomena segments on Erazno y La Chokolata. With Contacto XIII, he expands that work into long-form episodes that combine reported narratives, archival material, testimony and analysis.

Contacto XIII has also appeared on Apple Podcasts' Science chart in Mexico and holds strong audience ratings across podcast platforms. Rankings on Spotify and Apple Podcasts are updated regularly and may change as audience listening and engagement evolve.

Contacto XIII is available through Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.

Listen on Spotify here

As audiences continue to embrace on-demand audio, reVolver Podcasts has established itself as one of the leading destinations for multicultural podcast content, offering a broad mix of entertainment, news, sports, business, lifestyle, health, and culture programming. The company recently expanded its distribution through a partnership with Claro USA, bringing its podcast catalog to Claro Música Pulso, the newly enhanced entertainment platform that serves more than 500,000 subscribers with music, podcasts, radio, video, and other multimedia experiences. reVolver content is available free to listeners across major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, the iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, the reVolver Podcasts App via the Samsung Galaxy Store, Roku streaming devices, and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. Through a strategic partnership with Claro USA, reVolver Podcasts also delivers premium podcast content to Claro Música Pulso, expanding its reach to more than 500,000 subscribers across a growing global entertainment ecosystem. For more information about the company, visit .

About Contacto XIII

Contacto XIII is a Spanish-language podcast produced and hosted by Garbanzo for reVolver Podcasts. Through immersive storytelling, research, testimony and analysis, the program examines UFOs, extraterrestrial life, classified government files, unexplained phenomena and mysteries that continue to challenge conventional understanding. New episodes are released twice a week.

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