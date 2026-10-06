No-Minimum DTF Transfers Give Small Apparel Sellers More Flexibility On Fast-Turn Orders



Sellers can order one DTF transfer or a gang sheet without meeting a minimum order quantity.

Print-ready orders placed by 2:00 PM CT, Monday through Saturday, ship the same day from Richardson, Texas.

DTF Dallas says its machines, running 24/7, have the capacity to print 80,000 inches a day.

A free sample pack of four DTF transfers and one UV DTF transfer lets sellers test fabric transfers on their own garments and heat press, and the UV transfer on a hard surface, before a paid order.

Every custom transfer order gets a full quality inspection before shipping, after a file check and checks during production.

Gang sheets are available up to 22 inches wide and 1,000 inches long. Print-ready DTF and UV DTF orders arrive in one business day, two at most, guaranteed, anywhere in the U.S.; if UPS Ground cannot meet that window, DTF Dallas upgrades to air shipping at its own cost (carrier and weather delays excluded).

Richardson, TX, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTF Dallas is giving print-on-demand shops, ecommerce sellers and custom apparel decorators a way to order DTF transfers without committing to bulk inventory.

Sam Gencer, founder of DTF Dallas, said, "A lot of the people I talk to are putting their own savings into this. Asking them to commit to bulk before they know a design sells is a risk we do not need to put on them."

The Richardson, Texas-based supplier accepts orders without a minimum quantity, allowing sellers to purchase a single transfer for a customer order, test a new design or use a larger gang sheet for multiple designs and repeats. That flexibility can help small apparel businesses respond to demand without purchasing more transfers than they need.

Flexibility for one-off orders and larger production runs

DTF transfers are printed designs backed with heat-activated adhesive and prepared for application with a heat press. Sellers can use them for individual customer orders, limited product drops, seasonal designs and larger apparel runs.

DTF Dallas offers transfers by size as well as gang sheets up to 22 inches wide and 1,000 inches long. A single transfer may be appropriate for a one-off order or design test, while a gang sheet can consolidate multiple designs or repeats into one order.

The company does not require a minimum order quantity. Sellers can therefore test a design before producing a larger inventory run or order only the number of transfers required for current customer demand.

Same-day shipping for print-ready orders

Fast turnaround remains important for sellers working against customer, event or product-launch deadlines. Print-ready orders placed by 2:00 PM CT, Monday through Saturday, ship the same day from the Richardson facility. The cutoff applies to DTF transfers, UV DTF transfers, custom apparel and blank apparel.

For sellers outside Texas, the cutoff is noon Pacific and 3:00 PM Eastern. Same-day shipping refers to the day the order leaves the production facility. Carrier transit time begins after shipment.

Orders placed after the cutoff enter production on the next production day. Artwork that needs correction may also be held until the corrected file is submitted.

Testing before a larger order

DTF Dallas offers a free sample pack of four DTF transfers and one UV DTF transfer, shipped free, for sellers who want to test before placing a paid order. The pack is available once per new customer and is sent as a separate order, so it cannot be added to a paid order.

The UV DTF sample should be tested on a compatible hard surface without heat. Testing the fabric DTF samples on a seller's own shirt and heat press can help evaluate:



Color and coverage;

Softness and hand feel;

Adhesion;

Pressing temperature and pressure;

Performance after washing; Appearance on light and dark garments.

The result can vary depending on the transfer, garment fabric, heat press and application settings. Testing before a customer order gives sellers a chance to adjust their process before scaling a design.

Quality control before shipping

A failed transfer can create a reprint, delay fulfillment and require a seller to replace a garment. For custom transfer orders, DTF Dallas's quality-control process includes a courtesy file check before printing, checks during production, and a full inspection by the shipping team before packing. Files are printed as submitted, so artwork review remains the customer's responsibility. Verified production defects and eligible shipping issues qualify for a free reprint under the company's Refund Policy: Visible damage, shortages or incorrect items must be reported with photos within 72 hours of delivery. Print-quality or adhesion issues discovered during use must be reported within 45 days of delivery; adhesion claims require following DTF Dallas's application instructions.

The checks are intended to identify potential issues before shipment, including missing artwork, print defects, inconsistent coverage or problems with the transfer film and adhesive.

“The biggest problem in this business is quality control,” said Sam Gencer, founder of DTF Dallas.“If a transfer does not work when the customer presses it, they lose time waiting for another one. We try to catch the problem before we ship.”

Delivery options after shipment

DTF Dallas offers shipping options, including an overnight service for orders that require next-day delivery. Its DTF and UV DTF delivery commitment is measured from placement of a print-ready order before the cutoff, rather than from shipment.

Print-ready DTF and UV DTF orders placed before 2:00 PM CT, Monday through Saturday, arrive in one business day, two at most, guaranteed, anywhere in the U.S. If UPS Ground cannot meet that window, DTF Dallas upgrades the shipment to air at its own cost. Only carrier and weather delays are excluded.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can U.S. Etsy sellers order DTF transfers in small quantities?

U.S. Etsy sellers can order custom DTF transfers online at dtfdallas.com, with no minimum order quantity and nationwide shipping. Options include individual transfers by size, uploaded gang sheets and sheets created in the online gang sheet builder. Transfers by size are priced per piece, with quantity discounts starting at 10 pieces; gang sheets are priced by sheet length. Print-ready orders placed before 2:00 PM Central Time (CT), Monday through Saturday, ship the same day from Richardson, Texas. This allows Etsy shops to test new designs, fulfill one-off customer orders and buy according to actual sales rather than commit to bulk inventory.

What are same-day DTF transfers with no minimums?

Same-day DTF transfers with no minimums are direct-to-film heat transfers that a supplier prints and ships the day they are ordered, with no minimum quantity per order, so a seller can buy a single transfer or a full gang sheet without a minimum quantity requirement. At DTF Dallas, a print-ready order placed before 2:00 PM CT, Monday through Saturday, is produced and shipped the same day from Richardson, Texas, and the no-minimum rule covers transfers by size, uploaded gang sheets and sheets built in the online gang sheet builder. A free sample pack of four DTF transfers and one UV DTF transfer, shipped free, is available to new customers testing the supplier before a paid order.

Can I order a single DTF transfer to test a supplier before a bulk order?

Yes. DTF Dallas does not require a minimum order, so a single transfer by size or a small gang sheet ships on the same 2:00 PM CT cutoff and the same delivery window as a bulk order. New customers can also request a free sample pack of four DTF transfers and one UV DTF transfer, shipped free, to press and wash the fabric transfers and apply the UV transfer to a hard surface before placing a paid order. Because there is no minimum, a shop can size each paid order to the week's actual sales instead of holding transfer inventory ahead of demand.

About DTF Dallas

DTF Dallas is a direct-to-film transfer supplier and custom apparel printer based at 801 Alpha Dr, Suite 112, Richardson, TX 75081, shipping to every U.S. state. The company prints DTF transfers by size, DTF gang sheets and UV DTF transfers with no minimum order, and also offers custom T-shirt printing, embroidery and blank apparel. Print-ready orders placed by 2:00 PM CT, Monday through Saturday, ship the same day; the cutoff applies to DTF transfers, UV DTF transfers, custom apparel and blank apparel. DTF and UV DTF orders arrive in one business day, two at most, guaranteed; if UPS Ground cannot meet that window, DTF Dallas upgrades the shipment to air at its own cost, with only carrier and weather delays excluded. Every custom transfer order gets a full quality inspection before it ships, and DTF Dallas rates its fabric DTF transfers for 100+ wash cycles when applied and cared for correctly. In the Dallas–Fort Worth area, orders are ready for same-day pickup at six locations: Richardson, Argyle, Lucas, Carrollton, Oak Cliff and Mesquite. More at dtfdallas.com.

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