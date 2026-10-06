In8bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The stock option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the option vesting on the first anniversary of such employee's start date, with the remainder of the option vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment on each vesting date.
About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company's pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit .
Investors and Corporate Contact:
IN8bio, Inc.
Patrick McCall
646.933.5603
...
Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
...
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