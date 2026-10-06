Lifetime Moving & Storage Highlights Bekins Van Lines Partnership In Phoenix

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Phoenix-based moving company serves as a Bekins agent, offering local, long-distance, commercial, and storage services across Arizona.

- LaurenPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lifetime Moving & Storage, a Phoenix-based moving company, announced its partnership as a moving agent for Bekins Van Lines, giving Arizona residents and businesses access to a locally operated team backed by one of America's long-established nationwide moving brands.Bekins was founded in 1891 by brothers John and Martin Bekins in Sioux City, Iowa, and now operates nearly 150 locations across the United States. Through the partnership, Lifetime Moving & Storage pairs that national network with local Arizona service.Lifetime Moving & Storage offers local and long-distance residential moving, senior moving, employee and business relocation, professional packing and unpacking, international moving, climate-controlled storage, valuation protection, and virtual moving estimates.The company serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sun City, Sun Lakes, Surprise, Oro Valley, and Tucson. Customers can request a free estimate for a residential or commercial move.Lifetime Moving & Storage is licensed and insured. Lifetime Moving & Storage operates under U.S. DOT No. 2553264 and MC 889843. Bekins Van Lines operates under U.S. DOT No. 2256609 and MC 770031.About Lifetime Moving & StorageLifetime Moving & Storage is a Bekins Van Lines agent serving Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, providing residential and commercial moving and storage. Phoenix office: 2440 W Lincoln St #145, Phoenix, AZ 85009. Tucson office: 4001 N Runway Drive #171, Tucson, AZ 85705.

Lauren

Lifetime Moving & Storage

+1 602-344-9988

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lifetime Moving & Storage Highlights Bekins Van Lines Partnership in Phoenix News Provided By Rotate Digital October 06, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.