Mcguckin Hardware Relaunches Website With A Modern Shopping Experience Built To Rival Home Improvement's Biggest Names

The new McGuckin Hardware homepage at mcguckin.

Long-time Unilog customer gives shoppers a faster, cleaner way to explore one of the deepest assortments in independent hardware.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- McGuckin Hardware, a Boulder, CO institution since 1955, today relaunched its website at with a fully redesigned shopping experience. Unilog, McGuckin's eCommerce partner for over six years, developed the new design concept, and the site runs on the company's CX1 eCommerce platform. The relaunch gives customers a modern, intuitive way to browse, search, and shop McGuckin's assortment of roughly 125,000 products.Unilog's design team started with how McGuckin customers actually shop: homeowners hunting for a specific part, contractors who know exactly what they need, and gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts browsing by project. The relaunch focuses on how the site looks, feels, and performs for each of them. Customers will find cleaner navigation across 18 departments, faster and more forgiving search, richer product pages, and a mobile experience designed for shoppers in the aisle or on the job. The result is an online experience that stands alongside national retailers while staying unmistakably McGuckin.Because the site builds on the same proven Unilog foundation McGuckin has relied on for years, customers keep everything they already count on, including account access, product information, and store services, with no disruption to how they shop.“Shoppers compare us to every site on their phone, not just other hardware stores,” said Bill Harrison, Chief Operating Officer, McGuckin Hardware.“Our selection and our people have always set us apart in the store. Now the website matches that standard. It's fast, it's easy to use, and it feels like McGuckin. Unilog has been with us for years, and when they brought us the new design, they understood this wasn't about adding features. It was about giving our customers an experience as good as anyone's, and we're thrilled with the results.”As an Orgill dealer since 2006, McGuckin pairs the purchasing strength of one of the industry's largest distributors with the independence to build a shopping experience all its own. The relaunched site puts that combination on display: a national-caliber assortment, presented with the local expertise Boulder, CO has trusted for 70 years.“Independent retailers shouldn't have to settle for a website that looks a generation behind the big box,” said Ace Rosenstein, Chief Operating Officer, Unilog.“McGuckin has trusted Unilog for years, so our team designed this experience around a business we already know well: their catalog, their store, and the customers who walk through their doors. The relaunch shows what that partnership can deliver, a modern experience on a proven platform. We're proud to help an independent with this much history compete with anyone.”

Rebecca Deno

Unilog

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McGuckin Hardware Relaunches Website with a Modern Shopping Experience Built to Rival Home Improvement's Biggest Names News Provided By Unilog October 06, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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